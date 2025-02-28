What is the on-road price of BMW 3 Series LWB in Goa? The on-road price of BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Goa is Rs. 75.41 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW 3 Series LWB in Goa? The RTO charges for BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Goa amount to Rs. 10.14 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW 3 Series LWB in Goa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW 3 Series LWB in Goa is Rs. 1.53 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW 3 Series LWB in Goa? The insurance charges for BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Goa are Rs. 2.66 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.