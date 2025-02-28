What is the on-road price of BMW 3 Series LWB in Bengaluru? The on-road price of BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Bengaluru is Rs. 76.86 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW 3 Series LWB in Bengaluru? The RTO charges for BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Bengaluru amount to Rs. 11.53 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW 3 Series LWB in Bengaluru? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW 3 Series LWB in Bengaluru is Rs. 1.56 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW 3 Series LWB in Bengaluru? The insurance charges for BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Bengaluru are Rs. 2.73 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.