BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is priced between Rs. 44.4 - 47.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Price:

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is priced between Rs. 44.4 - 47.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available in 5 variants - 220i M Sport, M Performance Edition, 220i M Sport Pro, 220i M Sport Shadow Edition, 220d M Sport.

What is the ground clearance of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has a ground clearance of 152 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1995 - 1998 cc, and features a Convertible body type.

Which are the major rival of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe rival is Volkswagen Golf GTI.

What is the mileage of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with a mileage of 18.64 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe offers a 5 Seater configuration.