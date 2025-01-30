2 Series Gran CoupePriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageDealersEMINews
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Launched in Oct 2022

4.0
1 Review
₹44.4 - 47.4 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
2 Series Gran Coupe Key Specs

Engine

2 Series Gran Coupe: 1995.0 - 1998.0 cc

Mileage

2 Series Gran Coupe: 14.82 - 18.64 kmpl

Power

2 Series Gran Coupe: 177.0 - 188.0 bhp

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Latest Update

Latest News:

Exclusive: Check out the massively updated BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe that's set for India launch
New-gen BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launches in international market. India launch in…

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Price:

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is priced between Rs. 44.4 - 47.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Variants
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe price starts at ₹ 44.4 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 47.4
5 Variants Available
2 Series Gran Coupe 220i M Sport₹44.4 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition₹46 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
2 Series Gran Coupe 220i M Sport Pro₹46.4 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
2 Series Gran Coupe 220i M Sport Shadow Edition₹46.9 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
2 Series Gran Coupe 220d M Sport₹47.4 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Images

13 images
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeConvertible
AirbagsYes
Max Torque280-400 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage18.64 kmpl
Engine1995 - 1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofYes
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Mileage

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe's petrol variant is 14.82 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i M Sport comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
Select Variant:
220i M Sport
M Performance Edition
220i M Sport Pro
220i M Sport Shadow Edition
220d M Sport
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
14.82 kmpl

BMW Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Deutsche Motoren
B-1/H-5, Mohan Co-Operative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9990804690
Infinity Cars
C 5, Rajouri Garden, Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110027
+91 - 8298298290
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe EMI

Select Variant:
220i M Sport
741 Km
₹ 43.9 Lakhs*
Select Variant
220i M Sport
741 Km
₹43.9 Lakhs*
220i M Sport Pro
741 Km
₹45.9 Lakhs*
M Performance Edition
741 Km
₹46 Lakhs*
220d M Sport
932 Km
₹46.9 Lakhs*
220i M Sport Shadow Edition
741 Km
₹46.9 Lakhs*
EMI ₹77479.03/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
BMW 2 Series: Stylish Luxury Redefined
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is an exciting yet practical entry into BMW?s luxury lineup. The exterior looks sharp and sporty, especially with its sloping roofline, though the front grille design might not be to everyone's taste. Inside, the cabin feels premium, with a well-laid-out dashboard and high-quality materials, but the rear seats are a bit cramped, making it less ideal for long drives with passengers. The 2.0L turbocharged engine is punchy, delivering quick acceleration and responsive handling. The steering feels light, making it easy to maneuver in the city, but it lacks the traditional BMW rear-wheel-drive thrill. The ride is firm, so you feel bumps on rough roads. Overall, it?s a great choice for those wanting a stylish, compact luxury car, but not the most spacious or engaging BMW to drive. By: Faiz (Jan 30, 2025)
