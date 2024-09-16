2 Series Gran Coupe 220i M Sport Shadow Edition Latest Updates
2 Series Gran Coupe is a 5 seater Convertible which has 7 variants. The price of 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i M Sport Shadow Edition (top model) in Delhi is2 Series Gran Coupe is a 5 seater Convertible which has 7 variants. The price of 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i M Sport Shadow Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 54.01 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 220i M Sport Shadow Edition is 50 litres & Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: