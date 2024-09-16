HT Auto
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i M Sport Shadow Edition

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i M Sport Shadow Edition

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Front Left Side
1/13
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Grille
2/13
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Headlight
3/13
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Rear Left View
4/13
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Taillight
5/13
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Front Fog Lamp
6/13
54.01 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage14.82 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all 2 Series Gran Coupe specs and features

2 Series Gran Coupe 220i M Sport Shadow Edition Latest Updates

2 Series Gran Coupe is a 5 seater Convertible which has 7 variants. The price of 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i M Sport Shadow Edition (top model) in Delhi is

  • Engine Type: 2.0L Twin power turbo
  • Max Torque: 280 Nm @ 1350-4600 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
  • BootSpace: 430 litres
    Mileage of 220i M Sport Shadow Edition is 14.82 kmpl.

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i M Sport Shadow Edition Price

    220i M Sport Shadow Edition
    ₹54.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    46,90,000
    RTO
    4,98,000
    Insurance
    2,12,311
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    54,00,811
    EMI@1,16,084/mo
    Close

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i M Sport Shadow Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    280 Nm @ 1350-4600 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    14.82 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    177 bhp @ 5100 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    2.0L Twin power turbo
    Driving Range
    741 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.1 seconds
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Engine
    1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.7 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    225 / 45 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Single-joint Spring Strut Axle
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link Axle with Separate Spring and Damper
    Rear Tyres
    225 / 45 R17
    Ground Clearance
    152 mm
    Length
    4526 mm
    Wheelbase
    2670 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1505 kg
    Height
    1420 mm
    Width
    2081 mm
    Bootspace
    430 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    10
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.25 inch
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Oyster / Black , Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i M Sport Shadow Edition EMI
    EMI1,04,476 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    48,60,729
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    48,60,729
    Interest Amount
    14,07,832
    Payable Amount
    62,68,561

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe other Variants

    220i Sport
    ₹45.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    39,50,000
    RTO
    4,24,000
    Insurance
    1,83,774
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    45,58,274
    EMI@97,975/mo
    220d Sportline
    ₹49.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1995 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    220i M Sport
    ₹49.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    220i M Sport Pro
    ₹51.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    M Performance Edition
    ₹52.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    220d M Sport
    ₹54.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1995 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
