2 Series Gran CoupePriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Front Left Side
JUST LAUNCHED

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Launch Date: 17 Jul 2025

Review & Win ₹2000
₹46.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

2 Series Gran Coupe Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1984.0 cc

2 Series Gran Coupe: 1499.0 cc

View all 2 Series Gran Coupe Specs and Features

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Latest Updates

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Price:

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is priced at Rs. 46.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available in 1 variant - 218 M Sport.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1499 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe rivals are Audi Q3 Sportback, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Nissan X-Trail, Audi Q3.

Read More Read More Icon

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with 2 Series Gran Coupe.
VS
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Skoda Kodiaq
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Tap here to expand

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Alternatives

Audi Q3 Sportback

51.43 - 56.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
2 Series Gran CoupevsQ3 Sportback

Skoda Kodiaq

46.89 - 48.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
2 Series Gran CoupevsKodiaq
UPCOMING

Volkswagen Tayron

48 - 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

49 Lakhs
Check Offers
2 Series Gran CoupevsTiguan R-Line

Nissan X-Trail

49.92 Lakhs
Check Offers
2 Series Gran CoupevsX-Trail

Audi Q3

44.99 - 55.64 Lakhs
Check Offers
2 Series Gran CoupevsQ3

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Variants

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe price starts at ₹ 46.9 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport₹46.9 Lakhs*
1499 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Images

1 images
View All 2 Series Gran Coupe Images

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1499 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 2 Series Gran Coupe specs and features

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comparison with similar cars

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Audi Q3 Sportback
Skoda Kodiaq
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Nissan X-Trail
Audi Q3
BMW X1
Toyota Fortuner
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Toyota Fortuner Legender
₹46.9 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹51.43 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹46.89 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹49.92 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹44.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹50.8 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹36.05 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹50.8 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹44.51 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
-
User Rating
3.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
3.8
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
87 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
Airbags
-
Airbags
-
Airbags
9
Airbags
9
Airbags
7
Airbags
-
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Power
154 bhp
Power
193 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
161 bhp
Power
192 bhp
Power
147 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
188 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Torque
230 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Length
-
Length
4518 mm
Length
4758 mm
Length
4539 mm
Length
4680 mm
Length
-
Length
4500 mm
Length
4795 mm
Length
4436 mm
Length
4795 mm
Height
-
Height
1558 mm
Height
1679 mm
Height
1656 mm
Height
1720 mm
Height
-
Height
1630 mm
Height
1835 mm
Height
1611 mm
Height
1835 mm
Width
-
Width
1843 mm
Width
1864 mm
Width
1859 mm
Width
1840 mm
Width
-
Width
1845 mm
Width
1855 mm
Width
2020 mm
Width
1855 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
530 litres
Boot Space
281 litres
Boot Space
652 litres
Boot Space
585 litres
Boot Space
355 litres
Boot Space
476 litres
Boot Space
296 litres
Boot Space
435 litres
Boot Space
296 litres
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Currently viewing2 Series Gran Coupe vs Q3 Sportback2 Series Gran Coupe vs Kodiaq2 Series Gran Coupe vs Tiguan R-Line2 Series Gran Coupe vs X-Trail2 Series Gran Coupe vs Q32 Series Gran Coupe vs X12 Series Gran Coupe vs Fortuner2 Series Gran Coupe vs GLA2 Series Gran Coupe vs Fortuner Legender
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Mileage

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe's petrol variant is 16.35 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport comes with a litres fuel tank.
Select Variant:
All
Select Variant
218 M Sport
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
16.35 kmpl

BMW Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Deutsche Motoren
B-1/H-5, Mohan Co-Operative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9990804690
Infinity Cars
C 5, Rajouri Garden, Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110027
+91 - 8298298290
See All BMW Dealers in Delhi

Popular BMW Cars

View all BMW Cars

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe EMI

Select Variant:
218 M Sport
1499 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 46.9 Lakhs*
Select Variant
218 M Sport
1499 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹46.9 Lakhs*
EMI ₹83777.88/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Coupe Cars
Coupe Cars Under 50 Lakhs
Petrol Cars
Automatic Cars

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe FAQs

Which is the top variant of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in a single variant which is the 218 M Sport providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Coupe experience.

What are the fuel options available for BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in petrol variant .

What are the key specifications of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with 1499 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 1 variant, it caters to diverse preferences.

Latest Cars in India 2025

Tesla Model Y

₹59.89 - 67.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Kia Carens Clavis EV

₹17.99 - 24.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

₹3 - 3.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers

Tata Harrier EV

₹21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Volkswagen Golf GTI

₹53 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Mahindra Thar

₹11.5 - 17.62 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.99 - 25.42 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Mahindra Thar ROXX

₹12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Toyota Fortuner

₹36.05 - 52.34 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Renault Triber 2025

₹6 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

MG Cyberster

₹60 - 70 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

MG M9 EV

₹70 - 80 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

VinFast VF7

₹60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Hyundai Palisade

₹50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Cars & BikesNew CarsBMW CarsBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe