Launch Date: 17 Jul 2025
Category Average: 1984.0 cc
2 Series Gran Coupe: 1499.0 cc
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is priced at Rs. 46.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available in 1 variant - 218 M Sport.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1499 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe rivals are Audi Q3 Sportback, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Nissan X-Trail, Audi Q3.
Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1499 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
₹46.9 Lakhs*
₹51.43 Lakhs*
₹46.89 Lakhs*
₹49 Lakhs*
₹49.92 Lakhs*
₹44.99 Lakhs*
₹50.8 Lakhs*
₹36.05 Lakhs*
₹50.8 Lakhs*
₹44.51 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
87 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
Airbags
-
Airbags
-
Airbags
9
Airbags
9
Airbags
7
Airbags
-
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Power
154 bhp
Power
193 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
161 bhp
Power
192 bhp
Power
147 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
188 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Torque
230 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Length
-
Length
4518 mm
Length
4758 mm
Length
4539 mm
Length
4680 mm
Length
-
Length
4500 mm
Length
4795 mm
Length
4436 mm
Length
4795 mm
Height
-
Height
1558 mm
Height
1679 mm
Height
1656 mm
Height
1720 mm
Height
-
Height
1630 mm
Height
1835 mm
Height
1611 mm
Height
1835 mm
Width
-
Width
1843 mm
Width
1864 mm
Width
1859 mm
Width
1840 mm
Width
-
Width
1845 mm
Width
1855 mm
Width
2020 mm
Width
1855 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
530 litres
Boot Space
281 litres
Boot Space
652 litres
Boot Space
585 litres
Boot Space
355 litres
Boot Space
476 litres
Boot Space
296 litres
Boot Space
435 litres
Boot Space
296 litres
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
