2 Series 2025 Launch Date

The BMW 2 Series 2025 is expected to launch on 20th Apr 2025.

2 Series 2025 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹45 - 50 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The BMW 2 Series 2025 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 1499 cc

Transmission: Automatic

FuelType: Petrol

2 Series 2025 Rivals

Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q3, Volkswagen Tiguan 2025, Skoda Kodiaq and Nissan X-Trail are sought to be the major rivals to BMW 2 Series 2025.