2 Series 2025User ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
BMW 2 Series 2025 Front Left Side
UPCOMING

BMW 2 Series 2025

Exp. Launch on 20 Apr 2025

5.0
1 Opinion
Review & Win ₹2000
₹45 - 50 Lakhs*Expected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Opinions
Alert Me When Launched

2 Series 2025 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1499.0 - 1995.0 cc

2 Series 2025: 1499.0 cc

BMW 2 Series 2025 Latest Update

2 Series 2025 Launch Date

The BMW 2 Series 2025 is expected to launch on 20th Apr 2025.

2 Series 2025 Launch Price

It is

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with 2 Series 2025.
VS
BMW 2 Series 2025
Audi Q3
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Tap here to expand

BMW 2 Series 2025 Images

1 images
View All 2 Series 2025 Images

BMW 2 Series 2025 Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1499 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

BMW Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Deutsche Motoren
B-1/H-5, Mohan Co-Operative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9990804690
Infinity Cars
C 5, Rajouri Garden, Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110027
+91 - 8298298290
See All BMW Dealers in Delhi

Popular BMW Cars

  • BMW X7
    1.3 - 1.34 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW XM
    2.6 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X1
    50.8 - 53.8 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4
    90.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X5
    97.8 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all BMW Cars

BMW 2 Series 2025 User Opinions & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
Write an Opinion
Perfect Highway Cruiser with Great Looks.
This is a great car with excellent features. It looks amazing on the road and is perfect for driving. I like it very muchBy: Ziniya (Apr 4, 2025)
Read Full Opinion

Explore Other Options

Coupe Cars
Coupe Cars Under 50 Lakhs
Petrol Cars
Automatic Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsBMW CarsBMW 2 Series 2025