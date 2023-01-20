Bentley Bentayga on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 4.68 Crore. Visit your nearest Bentley Bentayga on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 4.68 Crore. Visit your nearest Bentley Bentayga dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Bentley Bentayga on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bentley Bentayga is mainly compared to Lamborghini Urus S which starts at Rs. 4.18 Cr in New Delhi and Lamborghini Urus Performante starting at Rs. 4.22 Cr in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Bentley Bentayga V8 Petrol ₹ 4.68 Crore