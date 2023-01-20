Saved Articles

Bentley Bentayga On Road Price in Jaipur

4.1 Cr* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Jaipur
Bentayga Price in Jaipur

Bentley Bentayga on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 4.68 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bentley Bentayga V8 Petrol₹ 4.68 Crore
Bentley Bentayga Variant Wise Price List in Jaipur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
V8 Petrol
₹4.68 Crore*On-Road Price
3996 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,10,00,000
RTO
41,54,000
Insurance
16,12,511
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Jaipur)
4,67,67,011
EMI@10,05,205/mo
Bentley Bentayga Alternatives

Lamborghini Urus S

Lamborghini Urus S

4.18 Cr
Urus S Price in Jaipur
Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante

4.22 Cr
Urus Performante Price in Jaipur

Bentley Bentayga News

Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is 180 mm longer than the standard Bentayga.
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase launched, priced from 6 crore
20 Jan 2023
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure promises even more luxury while continuing to offer a super-capable drive.
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure all set to make India debut today
20 Jan 2023
File photo of Bentley Bentayga used for representation purpose only.
Riding high on Bentayga SUV, Bentley sold more cars than ever in 2022
10 Jan 2023
Bentley Bentayga EWB comes with 24 billion customisation options.
Bentley Bentayga EWB production begins, priced at ultra expensive $230,000
25 Oct 2022
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase edition
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase edition production kicked off
15 Aug 2022
 Bentley Bentayga News

Bentley Bentayga Videos

Bentley has unveiled 2021 Bentayga S SUV.
2021 Bentley Bentayga S unveiled: First look
26 May 2021
With a top speed of 306 kmph, the new Bentley Bentayga Speed SUV has already dethroned Lamborghini Urus as the fastest SUV.
Watch: World's fastest SUV just got better
12 Aug 2020
The DBX vehicle is the company’s first foray into the lucrative sport utility vehicle market, a late entrant compared to many rivals such as Volkswagen-owned Bentley and BMW’s Rolls-Royce.
Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
10 Jul 2020
Bentley has unveiled the facelift version of the new Bentayga SUV with a refreshed interior and some external design changes.
First Look: 2020 Bentley Bentayga SUV facelift
1 Jul 2020
It takes a team of at least 230 skilled workforce and more than 100 hours to produce each Bentayga SUV from scratch.
Watch how Bentley creates handcrafted luxury SUV Bentayga
6 Jun 2020
    Bentley Bentayga FAQs

    In Jaipur, the on-road price of the Bentley Bentayga V8 Petrol is Rs 4,67,67,011.
    The RTO Charges for the Bentley Bentayga V8 Petrol in Jaipur is Rs 41,54,000.
    The Bentley Bentayga V8 Petrol's insurance charges in Jaipur are Rs 16,12,511.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Bentley Bentayga in Jaipur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,10,00,000, RTO - Rs. 41,54,000, Insurance - Rs. 16,12,511, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Bentley Bentayga in ##cityName## is Rs. 4,67,67,011.
    The top model of the Bentley Bentayga is the Bentley V8 Petrol, which costs Rs. 4,67,67,011 on the road in Jaipur.
    Bentley Bentayga's on-road price in Jaipur starts at Rs. 4,67,67,011 and rises to Rs. 4,67,67,011. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
    EMI for the base variant of the Bentley Bentayga in Jaipur will be Rs. 9,48,266. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

