Bentley Bentayga Price:
Bentley Bentayga is priced between Rs. 4.1 - 6 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Bentley Bentayga?
The Bentley Bentayga is available in 2 variants - V8 Petrol, EWB.
What are the Bentley Bentayga colour options?
Bentley Bentayga Price:
Bentley Bentayga is priced between Rs. 4.1 - 6 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Bentley Bentayga?
The Bentley Bentayga is available in 2 variants - V8 Petrol, EWB.
What are the Bentley Bentayga colour options?
Bentley Bentayga comes in seven colour options: Dark Sapphire, Glacier White Solid, Moonbeam, Thunder, Beluga Solid, Onyx, St. James' Red Solid.
What is the ground clearance of Bentley Bentayga?
Bentley Bentayga has a ground clearance of 180 mm.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Bentley Bentayga?
Bentley Bentayga comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3996 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Which are the major rivals of Bentley Bentayga?
Bentley Bentayga rivals are Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Urus Performante, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, Land Rover Range Rover, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, Ferrari F8 Tributo.
What is the mileage of Bentley Bentayga?
Bentley Bentayga comes with a mileage of 7.6 kmpl (Company claimed).
What is the Seating Capacity of Bentley Bentayga?
Bentley Bentayga offers a 5 Seater configuration.