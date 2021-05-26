BentaygaPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINewsVideos
Bentley Bentayga Front Left Side
BENTLEY Bentayga

Launched in Mar 2021

₹4.1 - 6 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Bentayga Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 3982.0 cc

Bentayga: 3996.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 8.24 kmpl

Bentayga: 7.6 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 634.18 bhp

Bentayga: 542.0 bhp

View all Bentayga Specs and Features

Bentley Bentayga Latest Update

Latest News:

Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase launched, priced from ₹6 crore
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure all set to make India debut today

Bentley Bentayga Price:

Bentley Bentayga is priced between Rs. 4.1 - 6 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Bentley Bentayga?

The Bentley Bentayga is available in 2 variants - V8 Petrol, EWB.

What are the Bentley Bentayga colour options?

Bentley Bentayga Variants
2 Variants Available
Bentayga V8 Petrol₹4.1 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panaromic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: All
Bentayga EWB₹6 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panaromic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: All
Bentley Bentayga Images

9 images
Bentley Bentayga Colours

Bentley Bentayga is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Dark sapphire
Glacier white solid
Moonbeam
Thunder
Beluga solid
Onyx
St. james' red solid

Bentley Bentayga Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque770 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage7.6 kmpl
Engine3996 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
Max Speed290 Kmph
Bentley Bentayga comparison with similar cars

Bentley Bentayga
Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
Land Rover Range Rover
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
Ferrari F8 Tributo
₹4.1 Cr*
₹4.18 Cr*
₹4.22 Cr*
₹3.39 Cr*
₹2.4 Cr*
₹4.04 Cr*
₹4.02 Cr*
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
4
Power
542 bhp
Power
789 bhp
Power
657 bhp
Power
550 bhp
Power
394 bhp
Power
859 bhp
Power
711 bhp
Torque
770 Nm
Torque
800 Nm
Torque
850 Nm
Torque
770 Nm
Torque
550 Nm
Torque
565 Nm
Torque
770 Nm
Length
5125
Length
5123 mm
Length
5137 mm
Length
5208 mm
Length
5252 mm
Length
4567 mm
Length
4611
Height
1728
Height
1638 mm
Height
1618 mm
Height
1838 mm
Height
1870 mm
Height
1165 mm
Height
1206
Width
2222
Width
2022 mm
Width
2026 mm
Width
2030 mm
Width
2209 mm
Width
1933 mm
Width
1979
Turning Radius
6
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.75 metres
Turning Radius
-
Boot Space
484
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
616 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
150 litres
Boot Space
200
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Bentley Bentayga Mileage

Bentley Bentayga in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Bentley Bentayga's petrol variant is 7.6 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Bentley Bentayga V8 Petrol comes with a 85 litres fuel tank.
Bentley Bentayga Videos

2021 Bentley Bentayga S unveiled: First look
26 May 2021
First Look: 2020 Bentley Bentayga SUV facelift
1 Jul 2020
Watch how Bentley creates handcrafted luxury SUV Bentayga
6 Jun 2020

