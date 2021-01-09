HT Auto
HomeNew CarsAutomatic Petrol Cars

Automatic Petrol Cars in India

Popular Filters

Latest CarsUpcoming CarsLuxury CarsHatchback CarsPetrol CarsElectric CarsCNG CarsAutomatic CarsCars Under 10 Lakh

209 Cars found

Sort By:

  • demo

    • Mahindra Thar

    Add to Compare
    ₹9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1497.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Hyundai Verna

    Add to Compare
    ₹10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1482.0 cc PetrolBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Tata Nexon

    Add to Compare
    ₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1199.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Toyota Fortuner

    Add to Compare
    ₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    2694.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Add to Compare
    ₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1462.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Tata Punch

    Add to Compare
    ₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1199.0 cc PetrolBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Mahindra XUV700

    Add to Compare
    ₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1997.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Hyundai Creta

    Add to Compare
    ₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1353.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Add to Compare
    ₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1197.0 cc PetrolBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Land Rover Range Rover

    Add to Compare
    ₹2.39 - 3.52 Cr**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    2996.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Kia Seltos

    Add to Compare
    ₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1353.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Hyundai Venue

    Add to Compare
    ₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    998.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • MG Hector

    Add to Compare
    ₹14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1451.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Kia Sonet

    Add to Compare
    ₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    998.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Hyundai i20

    Add to Compare
    ₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    998.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Tata Tiago

    Add to Compare
    ₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1199.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Mahindra XUV300

    Add to Compare
    ₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1197.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Land Rover Defender

    Add to Compare
    ₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1997.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Nissan Magnite

    Add to Compare
    ₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    999.0 cc PetrolBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Hyundai Aura

    Add to Compare
    ₹6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1197.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    • Toyota Innova Crysta

    Add to Compare
    ₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    2393.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

    Add to Compare
    ₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    1462.0 cc PetrolBoth
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022]

    Add to Compare
    ₹7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    1462.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022]

    Add to Compare
    ₹5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    1197.0 cc PetrolBoth
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]

    Add to Compare
    ₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    998.0 cc MultipleAutomatic

    Top Car Comparisons

    Trending cars

    Find more
    Trending Cars

    Search car Dealers

    By Brand & City

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
    Check Latest Offers
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    4.18 Cr* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    3.3 Cr* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Trending Cars in India 2023

    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail
    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Tata Avinya
    Tata Avinya
    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Honda WR-V 2023
    Honda WR-V 2023
    8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details