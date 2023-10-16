What is the on-road price of Audi S5 Sportback in Visakhapatnam? The on-road price of Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro in Visakhapatnam is Rs 95,59,449.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi S5 Sportback in Visakhapatnam? The Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro will have RTO charges of Rs 11,76,860 in Visakhapatnam.

What will be the Insurance charges for Audi S5 Sportback in Visakhapatnam? The insurance Charges for the Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro in Visakhapatnam is Rs 3,33,089.

What is the detailed breakup of Audi S5 Sportback in Visakhapatnam? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Audi S5 Sportback in Visakhapatnam is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 80,49,000, RTO - Rs. 11,76,860, Insurance - Rs. 3,33,089, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Audi S5 Sportback in Visakhapatnam as Rs. 95,59,449.

