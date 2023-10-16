Audi S5 Sportback on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 92.50 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Audi S5 Sportback on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 92.50 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Audi S5 Sportback dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Audi S5 Sportback on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Audi S5 Sportback is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz E-Class which starts at Rs. 63.6 Lakhs in New Delhi, BMW 5 Series which starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs in New Delhi and BMW 5 Series 2024 starting at Rs. 70 Lakhs in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro ₹ 92.50 Lakhs