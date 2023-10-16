Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Audi S5 Sportback on road price in Bhubaneswar starts from Rs. 92.64 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Audi S5 Sportback dealers and showrooms in Bhubaneswar for best offers.
Audi S5 Sportback on road price breakup in Bhubaneswar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Audi S5 Sportback is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz E-Class which starts at Rs. 63.6 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar, BMW M340i which starts at Rs. 69.2 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar and BMW 5 Series 2024 starting at Rs. 70 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar.
Variants On-Road Price Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro ₹ 92.64 Lakhs
