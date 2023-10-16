What is the on-road price of Audi S5 Sportback in Bhubaneswar? The on-road price of Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro in Bhubaneswar is Rs 92,64,319.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi S5 Sportback in Bhubaneswar? The Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro will have RTO charges of Rs 8,11,668 in Bhubaneswar.

What will be the Insurance charges for Audi S5 Sportback in Bhubaneswar? The insurance Charges for the Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro in Bhubaneswar is Rs 4,03,151.

What is the detailed breakup of Audi S5 Sportback in Bhubaneswar? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Audi S5 Sportback in Bhubaneswar is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 80,49,000, RTO - Rs. 8,11,668, Insurance - Rs. 4,03,151, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Audi S5 Sportback in ##cityName## as Rs. 92,64,319 .

What is the on-road price of Audi S5 Sportback Top Model? Top model of Audi S5 Sportback is Audi 3.0 TFSI Quattro and the on road price in Bhubaneswar is Rs. 92,64,319.

What is the on road price of Audi S5 Sportback? The on-road price of Audi S5 Sportback in Bhubaneswar starts at Rs. 92,64,319 and goes upto Rs. 92,64,319. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.