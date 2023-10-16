Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsAudiS5 SportbackOn Road Price in Bengaluru

Audi S5 Sportback On Road Price in Bengaluru

1/2
2/2
1.01 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Bengaluru
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

S5 Sportback Price in Bengaluru

Audi S5 Sportback on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.01 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro₹ 1.01 Crore
...Read More

Audi S5 Sportback Variant Wise Price List in Bengaluru

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹1.01 Crore*On-Road Price
2994 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,49,000
RTO
16,20,438
Insurance
4,23,268
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Bengaluru)
1,00,93,206
EMI@2,16,942/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Audi S5 Sportback Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
E-Class Price in Bengaluru
BMW M340i

BMW M340i

69.2 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
M340i Price in Bengaluru
UPCOMING
BMW 5 Series 2024

BMW 5 Series 2024

70 Lakhs Onwards
Check 5 Series 2024 details
View similar Cars

Popular Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Audi Q5

    59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A4

    42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q3

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A6

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  Audi Cars

Audi S5 Sportback News

Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is being offered in limited units for the festive season.
Audi launches limited-run S5 Sportback Platinum Edition: Check price, features
16 Oct 2023
2021 Audi S5 Sportback
2021 Audi S5 Sportback first drive review: Performance sedan with panache
30 Mar 2021
Audi sees the disruptive situation in its supply chain will improve in the coming months.
Red Sea crisis impacting automotive supply chain, says Audi India
11 Feb 2024
The newly updated Audi Q7 SUV made its debut in January 2024. (Photo is representational)
Next-gen Audi Q7 to debut in 2026. Here's what to expect
6 Feb 2024
The upcoming Audi Q7 facelift comes with some subtle yet significant design and feature updates.
Audi Q7 facelift breaks cover, dons new fascia and customizable laser headlights
30 Jan 2024
View all
 Audi S5 Sportback News

Audi S5 Sportback Videos

The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback was launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79.06 lakh.
2021 Audi S5 Sportback: First drive review
30 Mar 2021
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Audi S5 Sportback FAQs

The on-road price of Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro in Bengaluru is Rs 1,00,93,206.
The Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro will have RTO charges of Rs 16,20,438 in Bengaluru.
The insurance Charges for the Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro in Bengaluru is Rs 4,23,268.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Audi S5 Sportback in Bengaluru is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 80,49,000, RTO - Rs. 16,20,438, Insurance - Rs. 4,23,268, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Audi S5 Sportback in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,00,93,206 .
Top model of Audi S5 Sportback is Audi 3.0 TFSI Quattro and the on road price in Bengaluru is Rs. 1,00,93,206.
The on-road price of Audi S5 Sportback in Bengaluru starts at Rs. 1,00,93,206 and goes upto Rs. 1,00,93,206. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Audi S5 Sportback in Bengaluru will be Rs. 2,04,654. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details