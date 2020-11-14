HT Auto
Audi RS Q8 On Road Price in Coimbatore

Audi RS Q8
1/2
Audi RS Q8
2/2
2.45 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Coimbatore
RS Q8 Price in Coimbatore

Audi RS Q8 on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 2.49 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi RS Q8 4.0L TFSI₹ 2.49 Crore
...Read More

Audi RS Q8 Variant Wise Price List in Coimbatore

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
4.0L TFSI
₹2.49 Crore*On-Road Price
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,07,05,000
RTO
31,05,750
Insurance
7,03,970
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Coimbatore
2,48,86,920
EMI@5,34,917/mo
Audi RS Q8 Alternatives

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

2.1 Cr
Land Cruiser Price in Coimbatore
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Range Rover Sport Price in Coimbatore
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2.43 Cr
Maybach GLS Price in Coimbatore
BMW X5 M

BMW X5 M

1.95 Cr
X5 M Price in Coimbatore

Popular Audi Cars

    Audi Q5

    65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    Audi A4

    42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    Audi Q3

    44.89 - 54.65 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    Audi A6

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

Audi RS Q8 News

Audi RS Q8 is slightly faster than a Porsche Cayenne Turbo and only marginally short of figures achieved by Lamborghini Urus in a 0-100kmph sprint. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Diwali special first drive review: Why Audi RS Q8 is a firecracker on 4 wheels
14 Nov 2020
The Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition get blacked-out Audi badge in the front as well as at the rear.
Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched. Check what's different
10 May 2024
The Audi Q6L e-tron gets a 105 mm longer wheelbase for a more generous second row along with upgrades specific to the Chinese market
India-bound Audi Q6 e-tron electric SUV gets a long wheelbase version for China
25 Apr 2024
Image of second-generation Audi Q3 used for representational purposes only.
Audi India announces price hike of 2% effective from 1st June
25 Apr 2024
The Beijing Auto Show, officially known as the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, is one of the largest and most important auto shows in the world. The 2024 edition will mark the show's return after 2019
From China to India: These hot wheels are heading India from Beijing Auto Show
23 Apr 2024
Audi RS Q8 Videos

Audi RSQ8 is slightly faster than a Porsche Cayenne Turbo and only marginally short of figures achieved by Lamborghini Urus in a 0-100 kmph sprint.
Diwali special first drive review: Audi RS Q8
14 Nov 2020
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
Top Luxury Cars

Audi RS Q8 FAQs

The Audi Rs Q8 4.0L TFSI is priced on the road at Rs 2,48,86,920 in Coimbatore.
In Coimbatore, the RTO charges for the Audi Rs Q8 4.0L TFSI will be Rs 31,05,750.
In Coimbatore, the insurance charges for the Audi Rs Q8 4.0L TFSI will be Rs 7,03,970.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Audi Rs Q8 base variant in Coimbatore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 2,07,05,000, RTO - Rs. 31,05,750, Insurance - Rs. 7,03,970, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Audi Rs Q8 in ##cityName## is Rs. 2,48,86,920.
Top model of Audi Rs Q8 is Audi 4.0L TFSI and the on road price in Coimbatore is Rs. 2,48,86,920.
The on-road price of Audi Rs Q8 in Coimbatore starts at Rs. 2,48,86,920 and goes upto Rs. 2,48,86,920. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Audi Rs Q8 in Coimbatore will be Rs. 5,04,617. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

