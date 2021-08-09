Saved Articles
Home
New Cars
Audi
RS5
On Road Price in Morigaon
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
FAQs
Audi
RS5
On Road Price in Morigaon
1/3
2/3
3/3
₹
1.04 Cr
Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Audi
RS5
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sportback
₹1.22 Crore*
On-Road Price
2894 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹1,04,00,000
RTO
₹13,32,320
Insurance
₹4,21,193
FasTag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Morigaon
₹1,21,54,013
EMI@2,61,237/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Audi
RS5
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Sportback
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.87
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
444 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
250
Engine Type
2.9L Bi-Turbo TFSI V6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
630
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.9
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle with Tubular Anti-roll Bar
Front Suspension
5-link Axle with Tubular Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
265 / 35 R19
Dimensions & Weight
Length
4783
Wheelbase
2832
Kerb Weight
1795
Height
1409
Width
1866
Capacity
Bootspace
465
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
58
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Rear row
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Exterior
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
2
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Telematics
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Yes
Braking & Traction
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Safety
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seats & Upholstery
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Rock Gray
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Audi RS5 FAQs
What is the on-road price of Audi Rs5 in Morigaon?
What will be the RTO charges for Audi Rs5 in Morigaon?
What will be the Insurance charges for Audi Rs5 in Morigaon?
What is the detailed breakup of Audi Rs5 in Morigaon?
What is the on-road price of Audi Rs5 Top Model?
What is the on road price of Audi Rs5?
What is the EMI for Audi Rs5 in Morigaon?
Is Audi Rs5 better than E-Tron Gt?
What is the mileage of Audi Rs5?
Which model of Audi Rs5 is best?
What is the boot space capacity of Audi Rs5?
What is the fuel tank capacity of Audi Rs5?
