What is the on-road price of Audi Rs5 in Mohol? The on-road price of Audi Rs5 Sportback in Mohol is Rs 1,22,35,002.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi Rs5 in Mohol? In Mohol, the RTO charges for the Audi Rs5 Sportback will be Rs 14,02,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Audi Rs5 in Mohol? The Audi Rs5 Sportback's insurance charges in Mohol are Rs 4,32,502.

What is the detailed breakup of Audi Rs5 in Mohol? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Audi Rs5 base variant in Mohol: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,04,00,000, RTO - Rs. 14,02,000, Insurance - Rs. 4,32,502, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Audi Rs5 in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,22,35,002.

What is the on-road price of Audi Rs5 Top Model? The top model of the Audi Rs5 is the Audi Sportback, which costs Rs. 1,22,35,002 on the road in Mohol.

What is the on road price of Audi Rs5? The on-road price of Audi Rs5 in Mohol starts at Rs. 1,22,35,002 and goes upto Rs. 1,22,35,002. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.

What is the EMI for Audi Rs5 in Mohol? EMI for the base variant of the Audi Rs5 in Mohol will be Rs. 2,48,082. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

Is Audi Rs5 better than E-Tron Gt? Audi Rs5 price starts at Rs. 1,04,00,000 on ex. showroom, Delhi. Whereas E-Tron Gt price starts at Rs. 1,79,90,000 ex. showroom, Delhi. Compare the two models to identify the best car for you.

What is the mileage of Audi Rs5? The Audi Rs5 has a fuel economy of 10.8 kmpl.

Which model of Audi Rs5 is best? Sportback is the best model among all Audi Rs5 models with full features. The Sportback variant of the Audi Rs5 is a good choice.

What is the boot space capacity of Audi Rs5? Boot space (Dikki) capacity of Audi Rs5 is 465 liters.