Audi RS5 On Road Price in Mohol

1.04 Cr* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Audi RS5 on Road Price in Delhi

Audi RS5 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.22 Crore.

Audi RS5 Variant Wise Price List

Sportback
₹1.22 Crore*On-Road Price
2894 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,04,00,000
RTO
14,02,000
Insurance
4,32,502
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Mohol)
1,22,35,002
EMI@2,62,978/mo
Audi RS5 FAQs

The on-road price of Audi Rs5 Sportback in Mohol is Rs 1,22,35,002.
In Mohol, the RTO charges for the Audi Rs5 Sportback will be Rs 14,02,000.
The Audi Rs5 Sportback's insurance charges in Mohol are Rs 4,32,502.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Audi Rs5 base variant in Mohol: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,04,00,000, RTO - Rs. 14,02,000, Insurance - Rs. 4,32,502, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Audi Rs5 in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,22,35,002.
The top model of the Audi Rs5 is the Audi Sportback, which costs Rs. 1,22,35,002 on the road in Mohol.
The on-road price of Audi Rs5 in Mohol starts at Rs. 1,22,35,002 and goes upto Rs. 1,22,35,002. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Audi Rs5 in Mohol will be Rs. 2,48,082. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.
Audi Rs5 price starts at Rs. 1,04,00,000 on ex. showroom, Delhi. Whereas E-Tron Gt price starts at Rs. 1,79,90,000 ex. showroom, Delhi. Compare the two models to identify the best car for you.
The Audi Rs5 has a fuel economy of 10.8 kmpl.
Sportback is the best model among all Audi Rs5 models with full features. The Sportback variant of the Audi Rs5 is a good choice.
Boot space (Dikki) capacity of Audi Rs5 is 465 liters.
The Audi Rs5 comes with a 58 liters fuel tank.

