What is the on-road price of Audi RS Q8 in Raipur? The on-road price of Audi RS Q8 Performance in Raipur is Rs. 2.84 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 in Raipur? The RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Raipur amount to Rs. 25.40 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Raipur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Raipur is Rs. 5.76 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 in Raipur? The insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Raipur are Rs. 9.65 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.