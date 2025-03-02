What is the on-road price of Audi RS Q8 in Nagpur? The on-road price of Audi RS Q8 Performance in Nagpur is Rs. 2.92 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 in Nagpur? The RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Nagpur amount to Rs. 33.53 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Nagpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Nagpur is Rs. 5.93 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 in Nagpur? The insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Nagpur are Rs. 9.92 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.