What is the on-road price of Audi RS Q8 in Ludhiana? The on-road price of Audi RS Q8 Performance in Ludhiana is Rs. 2.84 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 in Ludhiana? The RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Ludhiana amount to Rs. 25.44 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Ludhiana? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Ludhiana is Rs. 5.77 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 in Ludhiana? The insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Ludhiana are Rs. 9.92 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.