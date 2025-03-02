What is the on-road price of Audi RS Q8 in Karnal? The on-road price of Audi RS Q8 Performance in Karnal is Rs. 2.84 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 in Karnal? The RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Karnal amount to Rs. 25.40 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Karnal? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Karnal is Rs. 5.76 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 in Karnal? The insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Karnal are Rs. 9.65 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.