What is the on-road price of Audi RS Q8 in Jammu? The on-road price of Audi RS Q8 Performance in Jammu is Rs. 2.84 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 in Jammu? The RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Jammu amount to Rs. 25.44 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Jammu? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Jammu is Rs. 5.77 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 in Jammu? The insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Jammu are Rs. 9.92 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.