What is the on-road price of Audi RS Q8 in Goa? The on-road price of Audi RS Q8 Performance in Goa is Rs. 2.97 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 in Goa? The RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Goa amount to Rs. 38.35 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Goa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Goa is Rs. 6.02 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 in Goa? The insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Goa are Rs. 9.65 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.