What is the on-road price of Audi RS Q8 in Dehradun? The on-road price of Audi RS Q8 Performance in Dehradun is Rs. 2.79 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 in Dehradun? The RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Dehradun amount to Rs. 20.42 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Dehradun? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Dehradun is Rs. 5.66 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 in Dehradun? The insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Dehradun are Rs. 9.65 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.