What is the on-road price of Audi RS Q8 in Chandigarh? The on-road price of Audi RS Q8 Performance in Chandigarh is Rs. 2.79 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 in Chandigarh? The RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Chandigarh amount to Rs. 20.42 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Chandigarh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Chandigarh is Rs. 5.66 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 in Chandigarh? The insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Chandigarh are Rs. 9.65 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.