What is the on-road price of Audi RS Q8 in Bengaluru? The on-road price of Audi RS Q8 Performance in Bengaluru is Rs. 3.04 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 in Bengaluru? The RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Bengaluru amount to Rs. 45.33 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Bengaluru? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Bengaluru is Rs. 6.17 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 in Bengaluru? The insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Bengaluru are Rs. 9.92 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.