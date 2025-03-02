Audi RS Q8 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 3.04 Crore.
Audi RS Q8 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 3.04 Crore.
Audi RS Q8 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers.
Audi RS Q8 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Audi RS Q8 is mainly compared to Porsche 911 GT3 which starts at Rs. 1.69 Crore in Bengaluru, Maserati GranTurismo which starts at Rs. 2.72 Cr in Bengaluru and BMW M8 starting at Rs. 2.15 Cr in Bengaluru.
Variants On-Road Price Audi RS Q8 Performance ₹ 3.04 Crore
