Introduction

Introduction

The new Audi RS Q8 facelift has been launched in India, with prices beginning at ₹2.49 crore (ex-showroom). The new Audi RS Q8 facelift debuted globally last year, adding more power and features to the performance SUV. Based on the Q8 SUV, this performance-focused model gets the RS treatment, including a V8 engine. The Audi RS Q8 facelift receives some design tweaks. The coupe-SUV's tapering roofline remains distinctive, but there's a new blacked-out grille with honeycomb pattern mesh, darkened LED headlights, and sharp LED DRLs. The SUV is equipped with 23-inch forged alloy wheels that have been totally blacked out to add a sporty touch.

Audi RS Q8 Price:

The Audi RS Q8 is available at an ex-showroom price of ₹2.49 crore. This is the price before added options, of which there are many.

When was the Audi RS Q8 launched?

The Audi RS Q8 facelift was launched in India on February 17, 2025. The SUV debuted globally the year prior and brought more power alongside new features.

How many variants of the Audi RS Q8 are available?

The Audi RS Q8 is available in one fully loaded variant, called the Quattro Tiptronic. The SUV rides on 23-inch blacked-out forged alloys and features a similarly blacked-out front grille with a honeycomb mesh. It sports darkened LED headlamps and sharp LED DRLs. The rear-end features OLED taillamps and a new rear diffuser that gives the RS Q8 an aggressive look.

What are the colour options available with the Audi RS Q8?

The all-new RS Q8 SUV is available with multiple colour options, including Mythos Black, Daytona Gray, Glacier White, Ascari Blue, Chili Red Sakhir Gold, Satellite Silver, and Waitomo Blue.

What features are available in the Audi RS Q8?

The cabin has the RS treatment throughout, including sporty front seats, Alcantara leather upholstery, contrast stitching, and a sporty steering wheel. The dual-screen configuration remains the same. The centre console is dominated by the infotainment screen and a display for the auto temperature control function, while the Virtual Cockpit displays all of the important information in a visually appealing manner.

The inside has many sporty details, including a gloss-black dashboard and Alcantara finishes on the steering wheel, gear knob, and door panels. The RS Q8 has wireless charging, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a motorised tailgate, and more.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Audi RS Q8?

The Audi RS Q8 is powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine tuned for 631 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, up 40 bhp and 50 Nm from its predecessor. The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels using the Quattro system. The RS Q8 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and top out at 305 kmph. Audi has also equipped the model with adjustable air suspension and active roll stabilisation, which allows for both dynamic handling and comfort.

What is the seating capacity of the Audi RS Q8?

The Audi RS Q8 facelift is a five-seater coupe-SUV.

What are the safety features of the Audi RS Q8?

The Audi RS Q8 facelift comes with several safety features which make it a well-rounded offering in its segment. It features multiple airbags, where the front side airbags are integrated into the backrests of the seats, and a head airbag system extends across the side windows. The Lane Departure Warning system prevents unintended lane drift by recognising lane markings and applying corrective steering when turn signals are not being used. The feature works at speeds between 60 to 250 kmph and offers optional steering wheel vibration. The MMI Touch Display allows for manual control of the feature, which is triggered automatically upon ignition.

The SUV further features RS ceramic brakes with carbon-fibre-reinforced discs and a real-time TPMS.

What cars does the Audi RS Q8 rival in its segment?

The Audi RS Q8 facelift competes with luxury high-performance SUVs such as the BMW XM.