RS Q8PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Audi RS Q8 Front Left Side
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

AUDI RS Q8

Launch Date: 17 Feb 2025

Review & Win ₹2000
₹2.49 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

RS Q8 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 3996.0 cc

RS Q8: 3996.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.88 kmpl

RS Q8: 9 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 556.08 bhp

RS Q8: 648.0 bhp

View all RS Q8 Specs and Features

About Audi RS Q8

Latest Update

  • From Kia Syros to Audi RS Q8: Here are all the cars launched in February 2025
  • Audi RS Q8 facelift launched in India. Here's what the most expensive Audi SUV has to offer

    • Introduction

     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with RS Q8.
    VS
    Audi RS Q8
    Porsche 911 GT3
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Wheel
    Dashboard
    Front Left Side
    Rear Left View
    Left Side View
    Steering Wheel
    Front Armrest
    Seat Headrest
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Audi RS Q8 Variants
    Audi RS Q8 price starts at ₹ 2.49 Cr .
    1 Variant Available
    Performance₹2.49 Cr*
    3996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Optional
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Audi RS Q8 Images

    21 images
    View All RS Q8 Images

    Audi RS Q8 Colours

    Audi RS Q8 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Mythos black metallic
    Waitomo blue metallic
    Ascari blue metallic
    Glacier white metallic
    Sakhir gold metallic
    Satellite silver metallic
    Chilli red mettalic

    Audi RS Q8 Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Mileage9 kmpl
    Engine3996 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    Max Speed305 kmph
    View all RS Q8 specs and features

    Audi RS Q8 comparison with similar cars

    Audi RS Q8
    Porsche 911 GT3
    Maserati GranTurismo
    BMW M8
    BMW XM
    Lotus Emeya
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS
    Lexus LM
    Lotus Eletre
    Porsche Taycan
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    ₹2.49 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.69 Crore*
    Check Offers
    ₹2.72 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹2.15 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹2.6 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹2.34 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹2.25 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹2 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹2.55 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.89 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.45 Cr*
    Check Offers
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    -
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    14
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    10
    Airbags
    6
    Power
    648 bhp
    Power
    518 bhp
    Power
    542 bhp
    Power
    591 bhp
    Power
    483 bhp
    Power
    594.71 bhp
    Power
    -
    Power
    190 bhp
    Power
    -
    Power
    -
    Power
    626 bhp
    Torque
    850 Nm
    Torque
    465 Nm
    Torque
    650 Nm
    Torque
    750 Nm
    Torque
    650 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    242 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    750 Nm
    Length
    5012 mm
    Length
    4572 mm
    Length
    4966 mm
    Length
    4867
    Length
    5110 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    5125 mm
    Length
    5125 mm
    Length
    5103 mm
    Length
    4963 mm
    Length
    4970 mm
    Height
    1751 mm
    Height
    1322 mm
    Height
    1353 mm
    Height
    1353
    Height
    1755 mm
    Height
    -
    Height
    1721 mm
    Height
    1940 mm
    Height
    1630 mm
    Height
    1381 mm
    Height
    1814 mm
    Width
    1998 mm
    Width
    1900 mm
    Width
    1957 mm
    Width
    1907
    Width
    2210 mm
    Width
    -
    Width
    2034 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    Width
    2135 mm
    Width
    2144 mm
    Width
    2047 mm
    Turning Radius
    6.15 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    6.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    6.1
    Turning Radius
    6.25 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Boot Space
    605 litres
    Boot Space
    132 litres
    Boot Space
    310 litres
    Boot Space
    420
    Boot Space
    527 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    440 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    450 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Currently viewingRS Q8 vs 911 GT3RS Q8 vs GranTurismoRS Q8 vs M8RS Q8 vs XMRS Q8 vs EmeyaRS Q8 vs Maybach EQSRS Q8 vs LMRS Q8 vs EletreRS Q8 vs TaycanRS Q8 vs Range Rover Sport
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Audi Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Regent Garage Pvt. Ltd.
    Phase -1, D-1 Okhla, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
    +91 - 1146008300
    Audi Delhi South
    B1/H1, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7942531114
    Audi Delhi West
    19 A, Main Najafgarh Road, Moti Nagar, Shivaji Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 8076343129
    See All Audi Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Audi Cars

    • Audi Q5
      66.99 - 73.79 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Audi A4
      46.99 - 55.84 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Audi Q3
      44.99 - 55.64 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Audi A6
      65.72 - 72.06 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Audi RS5
      1.13 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all Audi Cars
    View all Upcoming Audi Cars

    Audi RS Q8 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Performance
    3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹ 2.49 Cr*
    Select Variant
    Performance
    3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹2.49 Cr*
    EMI ₹443212.04/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Explore Other Options

    SUV Cars
    SUV Cars Above 1 Cr
    Petrol Cars
    Upcoming SUV Cars
    Automatic Cars
    Cars & BikesNew CarsAudi CarsAudi RS Q8