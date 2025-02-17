HT Auto
search icon
Audi RS Q8 2025 Front Left Side
1/9
UPCOMING
Audi RS Q8 2025 Front View
2/9
Audi RS Q8 2025 Left Side View
3/9
Audi RS Q8 2025 Rear Left View
4/9
Audi RS Q8 2025 Rear View
5/9
Audi RS Q8 2025 Wheel
View all Images
6/9

AUDI RS Q8 2025

Exp. Launch on 17 Feb 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
2.2 - 2.3 Cr*Expected price
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs

About Audi RS Q8 2025

RS Q8 2025 Launch Date

The Audi RS ...Read More

rs logo
rs logo

Car Insurance from

₹2094*?

Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

*The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/

Audi RS Q8 2025 Images

Audi RS Q8 2025 Image 1
Audi RS Q8 2025 Image 2
Audi RS Q8 2025 Image 3
Audi RS Q8 2025 Image 4
Audi RS Q8 2025 Image 5
Audi RS Q8 2025 Image 6
Audi RS Q8 2025 Image 7
Audi RS Q8 2025 Image 8
Audi RS Q8 2025 Image 9
Vehicle Review Contest

Audi RS Q8 2025 Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Mileage6.8 kmpl
Engine3996 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed155 kmph
Explore Other Options

Audi RS Q8 2025 FAQs

The Audi RS Q8 2025 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.2-2.3 Cr.
The Audi RS Q8 2025 is expected to launch on 17th Feb 2025, introducing a new addition to the 3996 cc segment.
The Audi RS Q8 2025 features a 3996 cc engine. With an automatic transmission, it offers a mileage of 6.8 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
The Audi RS Q8 2025 faces competition from the likes of undefined undefined and undefined undefined in the 3996 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
The Audi RS Q8 2025 offers a mileage of 6.8 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

Popular SUV Cars

BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
X3 Price in Delhi
Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Emeya Price in Delhi
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Creta EV Price in Delhi
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Syros Price in Delhi
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
iX1 LWB Price in Delhi
View all
 Popular SUV Cars