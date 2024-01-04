Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Audi Q8 e-tron on road price in Ranchi starts from Rs. 1.28 Crore.
The on road price for Audi Q8 e-tron top variant goes up to Rs. 1.42 Crore in Ranchi.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Audi Q8 e-tron 50 and the most priced model is Audi Q8 e-tron 55.
Visit your nearest
Audi Q8 e-tron dealers and showrooms in Ranchi for best offers.
Audi Q8 e-tron on road price breakup in Ranchi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Audi Q8 e-tron is mainly compared to BMW X7 which starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr in Ranchi, Audi e-tron which starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs in Ranchi and Jaguar I-Pace starting at Rs. 1.06 Cr in Ranchi.
Variants On-Road Price Audi Q8 e-tron 50 ₹ 1.28 Crore Audi Q8 e-tron 55 ₹ 1.42 Crore
