Audi Q8 e-tron On Road Price in Bengaluru

1.19 - 1.32 Cr
Bengaluru
Q8 e-tron Price in Bengaluru

Audi Q8 e-tron on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.19 Crore. The on road price for Audi Q8 e-tron top variant goes up to Rs. 1.32 Crore in Bengaluru.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi Q8 e-tron 50₹ 1.19 Crore
Audi Q8 e-tron 55₹ 1.32 Crore
Audi Q8 e-tron Variant Wise Price List in Bengaluru

50
₹1.19 Crore On-Road Price
95 KWh
200 Kmph
491 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,13,70,000
RTO
51,000
Insurance
4,65,605
On-Road Price in Bangalore
1,18,87,105
EMI@2,55,500/mo
55
₹1.32 Crore On-Road Price
114 KWh
200 Kmph
582 Km
Audi Q8 e-tron Alternatives

BMW X7

BMW X7

1.22 - 1.25 Cr
X7 Price in Bengaluru
Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron

99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr
e-tron Price in Bengaluru
Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

1.06 - 1.12 Cr
I-Pace Price in Bengaluru
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
EQE Price in Bengaluru
Lexus RX

Lexus RX

95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr
RX Price in Bengaluru
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

1.18 - 1.31 Cr
Q8 Sportback e-tron Price in Bengaluru

Audi Q8 e-tron News

The Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition will be limited to 99 units and will go on sale in Germany first
Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition revealed ahead of 2024 Dakar Rally
4 Jan 2024
A total of 15 luxury SUVs were launched in India in 2023 by different brands, including six pure electric models.
Mercedes-Benz EQE to Audi Q8 e-tron: Top luxury SUVs launched in India in 2023
26 Dec 2023
Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head Audi India with the Audi Q8 e-tron
Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV launched in India, priced from 1.14 crore
18 Aug 2023
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron to launch today. Price expectation
17 Aug 2023
The Audi Q8 e-tron is an electric SUV whereas the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron is the coupe SUV version.
Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron bookings open
10 Aug 2023
Audi Q8 e-tron Videos

Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
The 2022 Audi A8 L boasts of several high-end features as the flagship luxury sedan from the German carmaker.
Audi A8 L: Top 10 features you should know
17 Oct 2022
