Audi Q8 [2020-2024]
Audi Q8 [2020-2024]
Audi Q8 [2020-2024]
Audi Q8 [2020-2024]
Audi Q8 [2020-2024]
Audi Q8 [2020-2024]
Audi Q8 [2020-2024] Specifications

1.07 - 1.43 Cr*
*Last Recorded Price
Audi Q8 [2020-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Audi Q8 [2020-2024] Specs

Audi Q8 [2020-2024] comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 9.8 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Q8 ...Read More

Audi Q8 [2020-2024] Specifications and Features

55 TFSI quattro
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
3.0L Turbocharged FSI V6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds
Driving Range
833 km
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.65 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air Springs
Front Suspension
Five-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air Springs
Rear Tyres
265 / 55 R19
Kerb Weight
2170 kg
Height
1705 mm
Length
4986 mm
Width
1995 mm
Wheelbase
2995 mm
Bootspace
605 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black, Metropolis Gray / Black, Okapi Brown / Black, Saiga Beige / Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Audi Q8 [2020-2024] News

The Audi Q8 facelift (pictured above) and the Mercedes-Benz GLS (below) are two of the few ICE-powered luxury SUVs within a market that is increasingly leaning towards electric vehicles.
Audi Q8 vs Mercedes-Benz GLS: Which one should you buy?
28 Aug 2024
The Audi Q8 facelift (pictured below) and the Porsche Cayenne (above) are two of the very few luxury SUVs with turbocharged V6 engines. The Q8 comes at an ex-showroom starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 crore while the Cayenne starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.42 crore (ex-showroom).
Audi Q8 vs Porsche Cayenne: Spec showdown between the German V6 luxury SUVs
24 Aug 2024
The latest Audi Q8 has been launched in India in eight colour options and features a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system.
Want to buy the Audi Q8? Here are five key rivals to the luxury SUV
24 Aug 2024
The 2024 Audi Q8 is open to book at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh
2024 Audi Q8: Key features include panoramic sunroof, 17 speakers and much more
23 Aug 2024
Hyundai Motor has shared the first official images of the 2024 Alcazar facelift SUV. The three-row SUV will renew its rivalry with the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari among others.
Auto news recap, August 22: TVS Jupiter & Audi Q8 launched & more
23 Aug 2024
Audi Q8 [2020-2024] Variants & Price List

Audi Q8 [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 1.07 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.43 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi Q8 [2020-2024] comes in 2 variants. Audi Q8 [2020-2024]'s top variant is 55 TFSI quattro.

Celebration
1.07 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
55 TFSI quattro
1.43 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

