Audi Q8 [2020-2024] Specifications

Audi Q8 [2020-2024] comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 9.8 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Q8 [2020-2024] measures 4,986 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,995 mm. A five-seat model, Audi Q8 [2020-2024] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.