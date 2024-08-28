HT Auto
search icon
Audi Q8 [2020-2024]

AUDI Q8 [2020-2024]

DISCONTINUED
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.07 - 1.43 Cr*
*Last recorded price
Videos
Videos
Photos
Photos
Colours
Colours
Variants
Variants
Audi Q8 [2020-2024] Key Specs
Engine2995 cc
Mileage9.8 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Q8 [2020-2024] specs and features

About Audi Q8 [2020-2024]

Latest Update

  • Audi Q8 vs Mercedes-Benz GLS: Which one should you buy?
  • Audi Q8 vs Porsche Cayenne: Spec showdown between the German V6 luxury SUVs

    • Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

    Audi Q8 [2020-2024] Alternatives

    Audi Q8

    Audi Q8

    1.17 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Q8 [2020-2024]vsQ8
    Land Rover Defender

    Land Rover Defender

    93.55 Lakhs - 2.85 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Q8 [2020-2024]vsDefender
    UPCOMING
    BMW X6 Facelift

    BMW X6 Facelift

    1.49 Cr Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    BMW X5

    BMW X5

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Q8 [2020-2024]vsX5
    Mercedes-Benz GLS

    Mercedes-Benz GLS

    1.32 - 1.37 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Q8 [2020-2024]vsGLS
    Maserati Levante

    Maserati Levante

    1.5 Cr Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Q8 [2020-2024]vsLevante
    Audi Q8 [2020-2024] Variants

    Audi Q8 [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 1.07 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.43 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi Q8 [2020-2024] comes in 2 variants. Audi Q8 [2020-2024]'s top variant is 55 TFSI quattro.

    2 Variants Available
    ₹1.07 Cr*
    Engine
    2995 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹1.43 Cr*
    Engine
    2995 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Audi Q8 [2020-2024] Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage9.8 kmpl
    Engine2995 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    SunroofYes
    Max Speed250 Kmph
    View all Q8 [2020-2024] specs and features

    Audi Q8 [2020-2024] comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Audi Q8 [2020-2024]
    		Audi Q8Land Rover DefenderBMW X5Mercedes-Benz GLSMaserati LevanteMercedes-Benz GLE
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.07 - 1.43 Cr
    ₹1.17 Cr
    ₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.85 Cr
    ₹93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
    ₹1.32 - 1.37 Cr
    ₹1.5 Cr Onwards
    ₹97.85 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Engine
    2995 cc
    2995 cc
    1997-2996 cc
    2993-2998 cc
    2989-2999 cc
    2987 cc
    1993-2999 cc
    Mileage
    9.8 kmpl
    -
    8.5-11.5 kmpl
    12 kmpl
    11 kmpl
    12.6 kmpl
    9-9.7 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Automatic

    Audi Q8 [2020-2024] Mileage

    Audi Q8 [2020-2024] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Audi Q8 [2020-2024]'s petrol variant is 9.8 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Audi Q8 [2020-2024] Celebration comes with a 85 litres fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    Celebration
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Automatic
    9.8 kmpl

    Popular Audi Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    • rhs image

      Audi Q5

      65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Audi A4

      42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Audi Q7

      79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Audi Q3

      44.89 - 54.65 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Audi A6

      54.42 - 59.42 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  Audi Cars

    Audi Q8 [2020-2024] News

    The Audi Q8 facelift (pictured above) and the Mercedes-Benz GLS (below) are two of the few ICE-powered luxury SUVs within a market that is increasingly leaning towards electric vehicles.
    Audi Q8 vs Mercedes-Benz GLS: Which one should you buy?
    28 Aug 2024
    The Audi Q8 facelift (pictured below) and the Porsche Cayenne (above) are two of the very few luxury SUVs with turbocharged V6 engines. The Q8 comes at an ex-showroom starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 crore while the Cayenne starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.42 crore (ex-showroom).
    Audi Q8 vs Porsche Cayenne: Spec showdown between the German V6 luxury SUVs
    24 Aug 2024
    The latest Audi Q8 has been launched in India in eight colour options and features a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system.
    Want to buy the Audi Q8? Here are five key rivals to the luxury SUV
    24 Aug 2024
    The 2024 Audi Q8 is open to book at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh
    2024 Audi Q8: Key features include panoramic sunroof, 17 speakers and much more
    23 Aug 2024
    Hyundai Motor has shared the first official images of the 2024 Alcazar facelift SUV. The three-row SUV will renew its rivalry with the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari among others.
    Auto news recap, August 22: TVS Jupiter & Audi Q8 launched & more
    23 Aug 2024
    View all
     Audi Q8 [2020-2024] News

    Audi Q8 [2020-2024] related Videos

    Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
    Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
    22 Jul 2023
    Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
    Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
    9 Nov 2022
    Audi RSQ8 is slightly faster than a Porsche Cayenne Turbo and only marginally short of figures achieved by Lamborghini Urus in a 0-100 kmph sprint.
    Diwali special first drive review: Audi RS Q8
    14 Nov 2020
    2020 Audi Q8 SUV drive review
    Drive Review: 2020 Audi Q8 SUV
    30 Jul 2020
    The Q8 has been an eagerly awaited SUV in India for quite some time now and its launch marks Audi's foray into uber luxury SUV segment in the country.
    First Look: Audi Q8 SUV enters the ultra premium segment in India
    16 Jan 2020
    View all
     
    Explore Other Options

    Audi Q8 [2020-2024] FAQs

    Audi Q8 [2020-2024] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Q8 [2020-2024] was Rs. 1.07-1.43 Cr (ex-showroom).
    The top variant of Audi Q8 [2020-2024] was 55 TFSI quattro with the last recorded price of Rs. 1.43 Cr (ex-showroom).
    Audi Q8 [2020-2024] was a 5 Seater SUV.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    9.99 - 19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maserati GranTurismo

    Maserati GranTurismo

    2.72 - 2.9 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Aston Martin Vantage

    Aston Martin Vantage

    3.99 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Audi Q8

    Audi Q8

    1.17 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.37 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    3.5 - 4 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

    17 - 22 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Volvo EX90

    Volvo EX90

    1.5 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular SUV Cars

    UPCOMING
    Mahindra Ekuv100

    Mahindra Ekuv100

    8.25 - 10 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Audi RS Q8

    Audi RS Q8

    2.07 - 2.1 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    RS Q8 Price in Delhi
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    1.18 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

    10 - 14 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    UPCOMING
    Mahindra S204

    Mahindra S204

    12 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars