Audi Q8 [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 1.07 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.43 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi Q8 [2020-2024] comes in 2 variants. Audi Q8 [2020-2024]'s top variant is 55 TFSI quattro.
|Engine
|2995 cc
|Mileage
|9.8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Model Name
Audi Q8 [2020-2024]
|Audi Q8
|Land Rover Defender
|BMW X5
|Mercedes-Benz GLS
|Maserati Levante
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.07 - 1.43 Cr
₹1.17 Cr
₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.85 Cr
₹93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
₹1.32 - 1.37 Cr
₹1.5 Cr Onwards
₹97.85 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
|Engine
2995 cc
2995 cc
1997-2996 cc
2993-2998 cc
2989-2999 cc
2987 cc
1993-2999 cc
|Mileage
9.8 kmpl
-
8.5-11.5 kmpl
12 kmpl
11 kmpl
12.6 kmpl
9-9.7 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol/Diesel
Petrol/Diesel
Petrol/Diesel
Diesel
Petrol/Diesel
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Automatic
Audi Q8 [2020-2024] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Audi Q8 [2020-2024]'s petrol variant is 9.8 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Audi Q8 [2020-2024] Celebration comes with a 85 litres fuel tank.