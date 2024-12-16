HT Auto

Audi Q7 Technology

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Audi Q7 Front Left Side
1/27
Audi Q7 Front View
2/27
Audi Q7 Grille
3/27
Audi Q7 Headlight
4/27
Audi Q7 Left Side View
5/27
Audi Q7 Rear Left View
View all Images
6/27
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.12 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Audi Q7 Key Specs
Engine2995 cc
Mileage11.21 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Q7 specs and features

Q7 Technology Latest Updates

Q7 is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q7 Technology (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.12 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Technology

  • Engine Type: 3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System
  • Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 85 litres
    • Mileage of Technology is 11.21 kmpl....Read More

    Audi Q7 Technology Price

    Technology

    ₹1.12 Crore*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    97,81,000
    RTO
    10,32,100
    Insurance
    4,08,632
    Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,12,22,232
    EMI@2,41,210/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Audi Q7 Technology Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

    Engine & Transmission

    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    11.21 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    335 bhp @ 5200-6400 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System
    Battery Capacity
    Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot
    Electric Motor
    1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.6 seconds
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Engine
    2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    250 kmph

    Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 55 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    5-link Axle; Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Self-leveling Air-springs
    Front Suspension
    5-link Axle; Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Self-leveling Air-springs
    Rear Tyres
    225 / 55 R20

    Capacity

    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    85 litres

    Dimensions & Weight

    Length
    5072 mm
    Wheelbase
    3000 mm
    Height
    1705 mm
    Width
    1970 mm

    Comfort & Convenience

    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    3
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

    Instrumentation

    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes

    Locks & Security

    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless

    Rear row

    Exterior

    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    Body Coloured
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Body Coloured
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof

    Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Yes
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Front and Rear Manual

    Storage

    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes

    Lighting

    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes

    Manufacturer Warranty

    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    2

    Entertainment, Information & Communication

    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    19
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.09 inch
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes

    Telematics

    Safety

    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes

    Braking & Traction

    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes

    Seats & Upholstery

    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    Yes
    Interior Colours
    Saiga Beige, Okapi Brown
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front, Second & Third
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Audi Q7 Technology EMI
    EMI2,17,089 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,01,00,008
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,01,00,008
    Interest Amount
    29,25,306
    Payable Amount
    1,30,25,314

    Audi Q7 other Variants

    Premium Plus

    ₹1.02 Crore*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    88,66,000
    RTO
    9,40,600
    Insurance
    3,73,347
    Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,01,80,447
    EMI@2,18,818/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Audi Q7 Alternatives

    BMW M2

    BMW M2 3.0 Petrol

    1.03 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Q7vsM2
    BMW X5

    BMW X5 xDrive40i xLine

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Q7vsX5
    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB

    97.85 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Q7vsGLE
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan S

    69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Q7vsMacan
    Land Rover Discovery

    Land Rover Discovery 2.0 Petrol R-Dynamic HSE

    88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Q7vsDiscovery

    Popular SUV Cars

    Mahindra BE 6e

    Mahindra BE 6e

    18.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BE 6e Price in Delhi
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar ROXX Price in Delhi
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Seltos Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Top Luxury Cars

    View allPopular Luxury Cars

    Popular Audi Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    • rhs image

      Audi Q5

      65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Audi A4

      42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Audi Q3

      44.89 - 54.65 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Audi A6

      54.42 - 59.42 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Audi RS5

      1.04 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  Audi Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Audi Q7

    Audi Q7

    88.66 - 97.81 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra BE 6e

    Mahindra BE 6e

    18.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XEV 9e

    Mahindra XEV 9e

    21.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW M5

    BMW M5

    1.99 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

    1.95 Cr
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra BE 6e

    Mahindra BE 6e

    18.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Honda Amaze 2024

    Honda Amaze 2024

    7.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Camry 2024

    Toyota Camry 2024

    50 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra XUV900

    Mahindra XUV900

    25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details