Audi Q7 Signature Edition
Q7PriceMileageSpecifications
Audi Q7 Front Left Side
1/27
Audi Q7 Front View
2/27
Audi Q7 Grille
3/27
Audi Q7 Headlight
4/27
Audi Q7 Left Side View
5/27
Audi Q7 Rear Left View
View all Images
6/27

Audi Q7 Signature Edition

1.14 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
34 Offers Available
Check Offers
Audi Q7 Key Specs
Engine2995 cc
Mileage11.21 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Q7 specs and features

Q7 Signature Edition

Q7 Signature Edition Prices

The Q7 Signature Edition, equipped with a 3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.14 Crore (ex-showroom).

Q7 Signature Edition Mileage

All variants of the Q7 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 11.21 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Q7 Signature Edition Engine and Transmission

The Q7 Signature Edition is powered by a 2995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 335 bhp @ 5200-6400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm of torque.

Q7 Signature Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Q7's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC90 priced ₹96.97 Lakhs or the Audi Q8 priced ₹1.17 Cr.

Q7 Signature Edition Specs & Features

The Q7 Signature Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Third Row Cup Holders, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.

Audi Q7 Signature Edition Price

Q7 Signature Edition

₹1.14 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,81,000
RTO
10,52,100
Insurance
4,16,344
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,49,944
EMI@2,46,104/mo
34 offers Available
Close

Audi Q7 Signature Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200-6400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System
Battery Capacity
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
5-link Axle; Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Self-leveling Air-springs
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle; Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Self-leveling Air-springs
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5072 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm
Height
1705 mm
Width
1970 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Body Coloured
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
Front and Rear Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Years)
2

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
19
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
10.09 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Saiga Beige, Okapi Brown
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Audi Q7 Signature Edition EMI
EMI2,21,494 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,03,04,949
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,03,04,949
Interest Amount
29,84,664
Payable Amount
1,32,89,613

Audi Q7 other Variants

Q7 Premium Plus

₹1.03 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,48,000
RTO
9,04,800
Insurance
3,78,135
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,03,31,435
EMI@2,22,063/mo
34 offers Available
Close

Q7 Bold Edition

₹1.12 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
97,84,000
RTO
10,32,400
Insurance
4,08,747
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,12,25,647
EMI@2,41,283/mo
34 offers Available
View breakup

Q7 Technology

₹1.14 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,81,000
RTO
10,52,100
Insurance
4,16,344
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,49,944
EMI@2,46,104/mo
34 offers Available
View breakup

Audi Q7 Alternatives

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90

96.97 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check Offers
Q7vsXC90
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check Offers
Q7vsQ8
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.6 Lakhs - 1.07 CrEx-Showroom
Check Offers
Q7vsX5
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check Offers
Q7vsX4
Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

87.9 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check Offers
Q7vsRange Rover Velar
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

99 Lakhs - 1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check Offers
Q7vsGLE

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi Q8 e-tron

1.15 - 1.27 CrEx-Showroom
Check Offers
Q8 e-tron Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

