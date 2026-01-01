|Engine
|2995 cc
|Mileage
|11.21 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Q7 Signature Edition, equipped with a 3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.14 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Q7 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 11.21 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Q7 Signature Edition is powered by a 2995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 335 bhp @ 5200-6400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Q7's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC90 priced ₹96.97 Lakhs or the Audi Q8 priced ₹1.17 Cr.
The Q7 Signature Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Third Row Cup Holders, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.