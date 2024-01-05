Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsAudiQ5On Road Price in Bengaluru

Audi Q5 On Road Price in Bengaluru

4 out of 5
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
4 out of 5
74.75 - 81.74 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bengaluru
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Q5 Price in Bengaluru

Audi Q5 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 74.75 Lakhs. The on road price for Audi Q5 top variant goes up to Rs. 81.74 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus₹ 74.75 Lakhs
Audi Q5 45 TFSI Technology₹ 81.74 Lakhs
...Read More

Audi Q5 Variant Wise Price List in Bengaluru

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹74.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,90,000
RTO
12,21,802
Insurance
2,62,442
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Bengaluru)
74,74,744
EMI@1,60,661/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
45 TFSI Technology
₹81.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup

Audi Q5 Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
GLA Price in Bengaluru
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Range Rover Evoque Price in Bengaluru
UPCOMING
Jeep Wrangler 2024

Jeep Wrangler 2024

65 Lakhs Onwards
Check Wrangler 2024 details
View similar Cars
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr
Check Latest Offers
F-Pace Price in Bengaluru
Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover Discovery Sport

65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Discovery Sport Price in Bengaluru
Mercedes-Benz GLB

Mercedes-Benz GLB

63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
GLB Price in Bengaluru

Popular Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Audi A4

    42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q3

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A6

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi RS5

    1.04 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  Audi Cars

Audi Q5 News

File photo of Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron models.
Audi India doubles its 2023 sales in India, courtesy Audi Q8 and Q5
5 Jan 2024
Audi Q5 2021 facelift SUV will be launched in November, and will take on rivals like BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and even the newly-launched Volvo XC60 facelift. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Audi Q5 2021 first drive review: Germans bet big on sporty looks, sportier drive
13 Dec 2023
Audi India has introduced the limited edition version of the Q5 SUV.
Audi Q5 limited edition SUV launched in India. Check price and big highlights
18 Sept 2023
The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC is set to go on sale later this year in India
New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC teased ahead of launch, to rival BMW X3, Audi Q5
15 Jul 2023
Audi Q5 special edition comes with a new exterior colour option called Distinct Green option.
Audi Q5 SUV gets a special edition in India. Check what is new
8 Nov 2022
View all
 Audi Q5 News

Audi Q5 Videos

BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC.
BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC
20 Jan 2022
Audi has introduced the 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine with Quattro technology in the new Q5. It also gets a tweaked suspension with damping control to reduce body roll and an off-road mode for those who like adventures.
Audi Q5 2021: First Drive Review
29 Oct 2021
Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
21 Mar 2022
Audi unveiled the new Q5 Sportback crossover on September 26.
First Look: Audi Q5 Sportback 2020
26 Sept 2020
Audi reveals all-new Q5 with sharper looks and world's first OLED rear lights.
First Look: 2020 Audi Q5 SUV gets sportier and smarter
29 Jun 2020
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details