|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Q3 Sportback Signature Edition, equipped with a 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹61.58 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Q3 Sportback offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Q3 Sportback Signature Edition is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 193 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm of torque.
In the Q3 Sportback's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe priced between ₹46.9 Lakhs - 48.9 Lakhs or the Audi Q3 priced between ₹43.07 Lakhs - 52.98 Lakhs.
The Q3 Sportback Signature Edition has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.