Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback Front Left View
1/18
Audi Q3 Sportback Front Right Side
2/18
Audi Q3 Sportback Front View
3/18
Audi Q3 Sportback Headlight
4/18
Audi Q3 Sportback Right Side View
5/18
Audi Q3 Sportback Steering Wheel
6/18

Audi Q3 Sportback Signature Edition

4 out of 5
61.58 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Audi Q3 Sportback Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Q3 Sportback specs and features

Q3 Sportback Signature Edition

Q3 Sportback Signature Edition Prices

The Q3 Sportback Signature Edition, equipped with a 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹61.58 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Q3 Sportback Signature Edition Mileage

All variants of the Q3 Sportback offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Q3 Sportback Signature Edition Engine and Transmission

The Q3 Sportback Signature Edition is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 193 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm of torque.

Q3 Sportback Signature Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Q3 Sportback's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe priced between ₹46.9 Lakhs - 48.9 Lakhs or the Audi Q3 priced between ₹43.07 Lakhs - 52.98 Lakhs.

Q3 Sportback Signature Edition Specs & Features

The Q3 Sportback Signature Edition has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.

Audi Q3 Sportback Signature Edition Price

Q3 Sportback Signature Edition

₹61.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
53,55,000
RTO
5,64,500
Insurance
2,37,955
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
61,57,955
EMI@1,32,358/mo
Audi Q3 Sportback Signature Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
193 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
220 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts
Rear Suspension
4-Link Axle
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4518 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm
Kerb Weight
1705 kg
Height
1558 mm
Width
1843 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
530 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62.4 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front
Scuff Plates
Aluminium
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
EMI1,19,123 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
55,42,159
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
55,42,159
Interest Amount
16,05,198
Payable Amount
71,47,357

Audi Q3 Sportback other Variants

Q3 Sportback Technology Plus S-line

₹61.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
53,55,000
RTO
5,46,360
Insurance
2,05,102
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
61,06,962
EMI@1,31,262/mo
Q3 Sportback Bold Edition

₹61.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
53,86,216
RTO
5,67,622
Insurance
2,39,158
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
61,93,496
EMI@1,33,122/mo
34 offers Available
View breakup

view all specs and features

