|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
Q3 Sportback is a 5 seater Coupe which has 2 variants. The price of Q3 Sportback Bold Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 64.03 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &
Q3 Sportback is a 5 seater Coupe which has 2 variants. The price of Q3 Sportback Bold Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 64.03 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Bold Edition is 62.4 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Gear Indicator, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price