Q3 SportbackPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsMileageDealersEMINews
Audi Q3 Sportback Front Left View
View all Images

AUDI Q3 Sportback

Launched in Feb 2023

3.0
1 Review
Review & Win ₹2000
₹51.43 - 56.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

Q3 Sportback Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1499.0 - 1995.0 cc

Q3 Sportback: 1984.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 14.78 kmpl

Q3 Sportback: 10.14 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 223.55 bhp

Q3 Sportback: 193.0 bhp

View all Q3 Sportback Specs and Features

Audi Q3 Sportback Latest Update

Latest News:

Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched. Check what's different
Audi Q3 Sportback review: Blue is the new Black

Audi Q3 Sportback Price:

Audi Q3 Sportback is priced between Rs. 51.43 - 56.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Audi Q3 Sportback?

The Audi Q3 Sportback is available in 3 variants - Technology Plus S-line, Technology Plus S-line, Bold Edition.

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Q3 Sportback.
VS
Audi Q3 Sportback
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Steering Wheel
Tap here to expand
Audi Q3 Sportback Variants
Audi Q3 Sportback price starts at ₹ 51.43 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 56.94 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Read More
3 Variants Available
Q3 Sportback Technology Plus S-line₹51.43 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Q3 Sportback Technology Plus S-line₹55.99 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Q3 Sportback Bold Edition₹56.94 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Audi Q3 Sportback Expert Review

4 out of 5

Pros

Stylish body style updatesRefined drive

Cons

Cabin needs a bit more flash

Audi Q3 is one of the best SUV offerings from the company in India - relatively affordable compared to its elder siblings and yet with plenty of style and panache to take on similarly priced and kitted rivals. In fact, despite the company bringing in the Q2 as a glimpse into its world for first-time luxury car buyers, the Q3 remained the generous window to what Audi has on offer. Yet, it took quite a while for the updated model to touch down in our shores. The refreshed Q3 finally came calling in 2022 but just because it hit the ground running doesn't mean there cannot be a burst in momentum. Ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together then for the Q3 Sportback - the dashing twin that is also the extrovert in the family.

The coupe-SUV styling that has highlighted many of Audi's more premium Q SUVs permeates down to the Q3 Sportback and while there are five body colours to choose from, this Turbo Blue shade really steals the attention like few others. But it will take more than just a hue to convince potential buyers to consider the Q3 Sportback instead of the Q3 or many of its indirect rivals.

READ MORE

Audi Q3 Sportback Images

18 images
View All Q3 Sportback Images

Audi Q3 Sportback Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque320 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage10.14 kmpl
Engine1984 cc
SunroofYes
Max Speed220 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Q3 Sportback specs and features

Audi Q3 Sportback comparison with similar cars

Audi Q3 Sportback
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
Mercedes-Benz GLA
BMW X1
Audi Q3
Nissan X-Trail
BYD Sealion 7
Volvo EX40
BMW iX1 LWB
Hyundai Ioniq 5
₹51.43 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹58.8 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹50.8 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹50.8 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹44.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹49.92 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹48.9 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹56.1 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹46.05 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Airbags
-
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
-
Airbags
7
Airbags
11
Airbags
7
Airbags
8
Airbags
6
Power
193 bhp
Power
302 bhp
Power
188 bhp
Power
147 bhp
Power
192 bhp
Power
161 bhp
Power
523 bhp
Power
-
Power
204 bhp
Power
-
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
690 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
-
Length
-
Length
4436
Length
4436 mm
Length
4500 mm
Length
-
Length
4680 mm
Length
4830 mm
Length
4440 mm
Length
4616 mm
Length
4635 mm
Height
-
Height
1588
Height
1611 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
-
Height
1720 mm
Height
1620 mm
Height
1647 mm
Height
-
Height
1625 mm
Width
-
Width
2020
Width
2020 mm
Width
1845 mm
Width
-
Width
1840 mm
Width
1925 mm
Width
1863 mm
Width
-
Width
1890 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Turning Radius
5.85 meters
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Boot Space
530 litres
Boot Space
435
Boot Space
435 litres
Boot Space
476 litres
Boot Space
355 litres
Boot Space
585 litres
Boot Space
500 litres
Boot Space
419 litres
Boot Space
490 litres
Boot Space
531 litres
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
Currently viewingQ3 Sportback vs AMG GLA35Q3 Sportback vs GLAQ3 Sportback vs X1Q3 Sportback vs Q3Q3 Sportback vs X-TrailQ3 Sportback vs Sealion 7Q3 Sportback vs EX40Q3 Sportback vs iX1 LWBQ3 Sportback vs Ioniq 5
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Audi Q3 Sportback Mileage

Audi Q3 Sportback in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Audi Q3 Sportback's petrol variant is 10.14 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Audi Q3 Sportback Technology Plus S-line comes with a 62.4 litres fuel tank.
Select Variant:
All
Select Variant
Technology Plus S-line
Bold Edition
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
10.14 kmpl

Audi Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Audi Delhi West
19 A, Main Najafgarh Road, Moti Nagar, Shivaji Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 8076343129
Regent Garage Pvt. Ltd.
Phase -1, D-1 Okhla, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
+91 - 1146008300
Audi Delhi South
B1/H1, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 7942531114
See All Audi Dealers in Delhi

Popular Audi Cars

  • Audi Q5
    66.99 - 73.79 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A4
    46.99 - 55.84 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q3
    44.99 - 55.64 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A6
    65.72 - 72.06 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi RS5
    1.13 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Audi Cars
View all Upcoming Audi Cars

Audi Q3 Sportback EMI

Select Variant:
Technology Plus S-line
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 51.43 Lakhs*
Select Variant
Technology Plus S-line
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹51.43 Lakhs*
Bold Edition
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹55.71 Lakhs*
EMI ₹92217.07/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Audi Q3 Sportback User Reviews & Ratings

3
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
0
5 rating
0
Write a Review
Compact Luxury Redefined: Audi Q3 Sportback
The compact Audi Q3 first came to the as a result of its blending of two coupe concepts and a This glossily designed compact vehicle with a sleek and dynamic profile provides interesting lighting details such as LED taillights and headlights that separate its sleekness from its compactness and give it a premium look. The interior stemwheeler is fabricated of high-quality materials such as nature leather seats and aluminum trim. The numerous center dash equipment within the vehicle include a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, 8.8-inch infotainment screen, and exhibiting a modern interface that is user-friendly. The Audi Q3 Sportback produces 228hp at 258lb/ft of torque with its 2.0-liter turbo-charged engine. The car is likely to hit Thoreau on the hornet attack when it has paired itself with an 8-speed automatic transmission and of course, the Quattro drive, which combine the drivetrain into one whole perfect block that just one accelerator press is on the road to let. It was however a non-seeded Q3 Sportback which due to agility and precision still managed to be a demanding vehicle for SUVs of the same class size and sport-tuned suspension. Audi's servicing experience is top-notch, with knowledgeable technicians and a recommended maintenance schedule of every 5,000 to 7,500 miles. Key standards include Pre Sense, Lane Departure Warning, Side Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The minimum numbers are those of Q3 Sportback that are usually gotten on an EPA sticker of 19 mpg city and 27 mpg highway and the other usual possible ratings are 21 and 29 respectively. The Q3 Sportback is simply the best SUV in its class that outperforms other vehicles based on its technology, power, and the safety that it provides thanks to the great EPA rating that puts the car as a winner. On the whole, the Audi Q3 Sportback is an SUV that is not only luxurious but also among the best in the automotive industry. The vibrant compact vehicle is front-wheel drive and is brimming with intelligence such as mobility, parking assistance, satellite navigation, electronic stability control, and noise cancellation. The car is faster and more comfortable than others due to better motion and safety ratings but last due to its lower fuel economy.By: Sayandh (Jan 29, 2025)
Read Full Review

Explore Other Options

Coupe Cars
Coupe Cars Under 1 Crores
Petrol Cars
Cars With Sunroof
Automatic Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsAudi CarsAudi Q3 Sportback