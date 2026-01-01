|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT), equipped with a 2.0L TSI and Automatic (DCT), is listed at ₹64.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Q3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT) is available in 5 colour options: Tambora Grey, Sage Green, Navarra Blue Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Glacier White Metallic.
The Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT) is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT). This unit makes 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque.
In the Q3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line priced ₹49 Lakhs or the Jeep Grand Cherokee priced between ₹63 Lakhs - 63.85 Lakhs.
The Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT) has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Clock, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Body-Coloured Bumpers.