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Audi Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT)

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
64.36 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Audi Q3 Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Q3 specs and features

Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT)

Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT) Prices

The Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT), equipped with a 2.0L TSI and Automatic (DCT), is listed at ₹64.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT) Mileage

All variants of the Q3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT) Colours

The Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT) is available in 5 colour options: Tambora Grey, Sage Green, Navarra Blue Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Glacier White Metallic.

Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT) Engine and Transmission

The Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT) is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT). This unit makes 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque.

Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Q3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line priced ₹49 Lakhs or the Jeep Grand Cherokee priced between ₹63 Lakhs - 63.85 Lakhs.

Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT) Specs & Features

The Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT) has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Clock, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Body-Coloured Bumpers.

Audi Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT) Price

Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹64.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,99,000
RTO
5,88,900
Insurance
2,47,364
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
64,35,764
EMI@1,38,330/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Audi Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0L TSI
Battery Capacity
0 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.1 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
229 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
R18
Rear Tyres
R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4531 mm
Wheelbase
2681 mm
Height
1601 mm
Width
1859 mm

Capacity

Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Emergency Call Button
No
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows; All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
10
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric)
Ventilated Seats
No
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Audi Q3 Zenith Petrol Automatic (DCT) EMI
EMI1,24,497 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
57,92,187
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
57,92,187
Interest Amount
16,77,614
Payable Amount
74,69,801

Audi Q3 other Variants

Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic

₹59.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
51,99,000
RTO
5,48,900
Insurance
2,31,939
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
59,80,339
EMI@1,28,541/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Audi Q3 Alternatives

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

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49 Lakhs
+1
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Jeep Grand Cherokee

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BMW X1

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Q3vsX1
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51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Q3vsGLA
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49.9 Lakhs
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