Audi Q3 Front Left Side
1/26
Audi Q3 Side View Left
2/26
Audi Q3 Rear Left View
3/26
Audi Q3 Front View
4/26
Audi Q3 Rear View
5/26
Audi Q3 Headlight
6/26

Audi Q3 Signature Edition

60.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Audi Q3 Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Mileage14.93 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Q3 Signature Edition

Q3 Signature Edition Prices

The Q3 Signature Edition, equipped with a 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹60.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Q3 Signature Edition Mileage

All variants of the Q3 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.93 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Q3 Signature Edition Colours

The Q3 Signature Edition is available in 5 colour options: Mythos Black Metallic, Pulse Orange Solid, Chronos Grey Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic.

Q3 Signature Edition Engine and Transmission

The Q3 Signature Edition is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 188 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm of torque.

Q3 Signature Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Q3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line priced ₹49 Lakhs or the Skoda Kodiaq priced between ₹39.99 Lakhs - 45.96 Lakhs.

Q3 Signature Edition Specs & Features

The Q3 Signature Edition has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Headlight Height Adjuster, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Gear Indicator.

Audi Q3 Signature Edition Price

Q3 Signature Edition

₹60.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
52,31,000
RTO
5,52,100
Insurance
2,33,173
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
60,16,773
EMI@1,29,324/mo
Audi Q3 Signature Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.93 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
Driving Range
896 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
222 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
4-Link Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
355 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62.4 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4482 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm
Height
1607 mm
Kerb Weight
1700 kg
Width
1849 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Scuff Plates
Aluminium
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
18 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Audi Q3 Signature Edition EMI
EMI1,16,392 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
54,15,095
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
54,15,095
Interest Amount
15,68,396
Payable Amount
69,83,491

Audi Q3 other Variants

Q3 Premium

₹49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
43,07,000
RTO
4,41,560
Insurance
1,50,764
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
48,99,824
EMI@1,05,316/mo
Q3 Premium Plus

₹54.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
47,55,000
RTO
4,86,360
Insurance
1,85,902
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
54,27,762
EMI@1,16,664/mo
Q3 Technology

₹59.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
52,31,000
RTO
5,33,960
Insurance
1,91,102
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
59,56,562
EMI@1,28,030/mo
Q3 Bold Edition

₹61.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
52,98,000
RTO
5,85,400
Insurance
2,46,014
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
61,29,914
EMI@1,31,756/mo
