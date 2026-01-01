|Engine
|1984 cc
|Mileage
|14.93 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Q3 Premium, equipped with a 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Q3 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.93 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Q3 Premium is available in 5 colour options: Mythos Black Metallic, Pulse Orange Solid, Chronos Grey Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic.
The Q3 Premium is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 192 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm of torque.
In the Q3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line priced ₹49 Lakhs or the Skoda Kodiaq priced between ₹39.99 Lakhs - 45.96 Lakhs.
The Q3 Premium has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Headlight Height Adjuster, AM/FM Radio, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Gear Indicator.