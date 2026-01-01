|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic, equipped with Automatic, is listed at ₹59.80 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Q3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic is available in 5 colour options: Tambora Grey, Sage Green, Navarra Blue Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Glacier White Metallic.
The Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm of torque.
In the Q3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line priced ₹49 Lakhs or the BMW X1 priced between ₹50.9 Lakhs - 52.9 Lakhs.
The Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic has Cruise Control, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Front AC, Rear AC, Heads Up Display (HUD), Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning and Low Fuel Level Warning.