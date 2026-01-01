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Audi Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
59.80 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Audi Q3 Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Q3 specs and features

Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic

Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic Prices

The Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic, equipped with Automatic, is listed at ₹59.80 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Q3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic Colours

The Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic is available in 5 colour options: Tambora Grey, Sage Green, Navarra Blue Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Glacier White Metallic.

Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm of torque.

Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Q3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line priced ₹49 Lakhs or the BMW X1 priced between ₹50.9 Lakhs - 52.9 Lakhs.

Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic Specs & Features

The Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic has Cruise Control, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Front AC, Rear AC, Heads Up Display (HUD), Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning and Low Fuel Level Warning.

Audi Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic Price

Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic

₹59.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
51,99,000
RTO
5,48,900
Insurance
2,31,939
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
59,80,339
EMI@1,28,541/mo
Add to Compare
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Audi Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
229 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
18 inch
Wheels
Alloy
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 2-Spokes Steering Wheel
Rear Tyres
18 inch

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5

Dimensions & Weight

Wheelbase
2681 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Air Conditioner
Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control with vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Front & Rear

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding Adjustable
Rear Defogger
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
11.8 inch
Voice Command
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Split Rear Seat
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
0 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric)
Audi Q3 Nova Petrol Automatic EMI
EMI1,15,687 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
53,82,305
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
53,82,305
Interest Amount
15,58,899
Payable Amount
69,41,204

Audi Q3 Alternatives

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

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+1
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BMW X1

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50.9 - 52.9 Lakhs
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BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

49.9 Lakhs
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Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Q3vsGLA
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
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