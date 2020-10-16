Saved Articles
Home
New Cars
Audi
Q2
On Road Price in Indapur
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
FAQs
Audi
Q2
On Road Price in Indapur
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Audi
Q2
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Standard 40 TFSI quattro
₹41.42 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹34,99,000
RTO
₹4,79,870
Insurance
₹1,62,578
FasTag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Indapur
₹41,41,948
EMI@89,027/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Standard 40 TFSI quattro With Sunroof
₹43.17 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Premium 40 TFSI quattro
₹48.31 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Premium Plus I 40 TFSI quattro
₹52.69 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
View more Variants
Audi
Q2
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Standard 40 TFSI quattro
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.38
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
228
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
846
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Braking Performance
36.92
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
4-Link Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Dimensions & Weight
Length
4318
Wheelbase
2593
Kerb Weight
1505
Height
1548
Width
1805
Capacity
Bootspace
355
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Rear row
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Exterior
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Optional
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
5
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Telematics
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Braking & Traction
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Safety
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seats & Upholstery
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Lobster Orange / Petrol Gray / Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Audi Q2 FAQs
What is the on-road price of Audi Q2 in Indapur?
What will be the RTO charges for Audi Q2 in Indapur?
What will be the Insurance charges for Audi Q2 in Indapur?
What is the detailed breakup of Audi Q2 in Indapur?
What is the on-road price of Audi Q2 Top Model?
What is the on road price of Audi Q2?
What is the EMI for Audi Q2 in Indapur?
Is Audi Q2 better than E-Tron Gt?
What is the mileage of Audi Q2?
Which model of Audi Q2 is best?
What is the boot space capacity of Audi Q2?
What is the fuel tank capacity of Audi Q2?
