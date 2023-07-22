What is the on-road price of Audi E-Tron Sportback in Visakhapatnam? The on-road price of Audi E-Tron Sportback 55 in Visakhapatnam is Rs 1,39,31,822.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi E-Tron Sportback in Visakhapatnam? The RTO Charges for the Audi E-Tron Sportback 55 in Visakhapatnam is Rs 16,97,240.

What will be the Insurance charges for Audi E-Tron Sportback in Visakhapatnam? The Audi E-Tron Sportback 55's insurance charges in Visakhapatnam are Rs 4,68,082.

What is the detailed breakup of Audi E-Tron Sportback in Visakhapatnam? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Audi E-Tron Sportback in Visakhapatnam: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,17,66,000, RTO - Rs. 16,97,240, Insurance - Rs. 4,68,082, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Audi E-Tron Sportback in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,39,31,822.

What is the on-road price of Audi E-Tron Sportback Top Model? The top model of the Audi E-Tron Sportback is the Audi 55, which costs Rs. 1,39,31,822 on the road in Visakhapatnam.

What is the on road price of Audi E-Tron Sportback? Audi E-Tron Sportback on-road price in Visakhapatnam starts at Rs. 1,39,31,822 and goes up to Rs. 1,39,31,822. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.