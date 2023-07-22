What is the on-road price of Audi E-Tron Sportback in New Delhi? The on-road price of Audi E-Tron Sportback 55 in New Delhi is Rs 1,21,76,600.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi E-Tron Sportback in New Delhi? The RTO Charges for the Audi E-Tron Sportback 55 in New Delhi is Rs 54,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Audi E-Tron Sportback in New Delhi? The Audi E-Tron Sportback 55's insurance charges in New Delhi are Rs 3,56,000.

What is the detailed breakup of Audi E-Tron Sportback in New Delhi? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Audi E-Tron Sportback in New Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,17,66,000, RTO - Rs. 54,000, Insurance - Rs. 3,56,000, FASTag - Rs. 600, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Audi E-Tron Sportback in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,21,76,600.

What is the on-road price of Audi E-Tron Sportback Top Model? The top model of the Audi E-Tron Sportback is the Audi 55, which costs Rs. 1,21,76,600 on the road in New Delhi.

What is the on road price of Audi E-Tron Sportback? Audi E-Tron Sportback on-road price in New Delhi starts at Rs. 1,21,76,600 and goes up to Rs. 1,21,76,600. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.