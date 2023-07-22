Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsAudie-tron SportbackOn Road Price in Jammu

Audi e-tron Sportback On Road Price in Jammu

1/2
2/2
1.23 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Jammu
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

e-tron Sportback Price in Jammu

Audi e-tron Sportback on road price in Jammu starts from Rs. 1.23 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi e-tron Sportback 55₹ 1.23 Crore
...Read More

Audi e-tron Sportback Variant Wise Price List in Jammu

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
55
₹1.23 Crore*On-Road Price
95 Kwh
200 Kmph
359 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,17,66,000
RTO
50,000
Insurance
4,68,082
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Jammu
1,22,84,582
EMI@2,64,044/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Audi e-tron Sportback Alternatives

BMW X7

BMW X7

1.22 - 1.25 Cr
Check Latest Offers
X7 Price in Jammu
Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron

99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr
Check Latest Offers
e-tron Price in Jammu
Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

1.06 - 1.12 Cr
Check Latest Offers
I-Pace Price in Jammu
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
Check Latest Offers
EQE Price in Jammu
Lexus RX

Lexus RX

95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr
Check Latest Offers
RX Price in Jammu
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

1.18 - 1.31 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Q8 Sportback e-tron Price in Jammu

Popular Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Audi Q5

    59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A4

    42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q3

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A6

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  Audi Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback News

The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback SUV are looking at cornering the interest of a mature luxury EV buyer.
Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback first drive review: Confident update to a confident EV
22 Jul 2023
The Kea Atmos Mk1 aircraft was mounted on top of the Audi e-tron S Sportback for take-off
Watch: Solar-powered aircraft take-off mounted on the Audi e-tron Sportback
12 Apr 2023
Audi has rebranded its e-tron family with the debut of the Q8 e-tron and its Sportback version. It comes with design changes, two new battery packs, more range and improved performance.
India-bound Audi Q8 e-tron unveiled with range of 600 kms
9 Nov 2022
Audi e-tron Sportback facelift
Audi teases e-tron Sportback facelift undergoing winter testing
10 Mar 2022
The Audi e-tron models boast an array of top-notch features.
2021 Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback recalled in this country. Here's why
28 Sept 2021
View all
 Audi e-tron Sportback News

Audi Videos

Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
The 2022 Audi A8 L boasts of several high-end features as the flagship luxury sedan from the German carmaker.
Audi A8 L: Top 10 features you should know
17 Oct 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Top Electric Cars

View allPopular Electric Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback FAQs

The on-road price of Audi E-Tron Sportback 55 in Jammu is Rs 1,22,84,582.
The RTO Charges for the Audi E-Tron Sportback 55 in Jammu is Rs 50,000.
The Audi E-Tron Sportback 55's insurance charges in Jammu are Rs 4,68,082.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Audi E-Tron Sportback in Jammu: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,17,66,000, RTO - Rs. 50,000, Insurance - Rs. 4,68,082, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Audi E-Tron Sportback in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,22,84,582.
The top model of the Audi E-Tron Sportback is the Audi 55, which costs Rs. 1,22,84,582 on the road in Jammu.
Audi E-Tron Sportback on-road price in Jammu starts at Rs. 1,22,84,582 and goes up to Rs. 1,22,84,582. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Audi E-Tron Sportback in Jammu will be Rs. 2,49,087. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details