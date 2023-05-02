What is the on-road price of Audi E-Tron Gt in Visakhapatnam? The on-road price of Audi E-Tron Gt S in Visakhapatnam is Rs 2,12,60,426.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi E-Tron Gt in Visakhapatnam? The Audi E-Tron Gt S will have RTO charges of Rs 25,68,600 in Visakhapatnam.

What will be the Insurance charges for Audi E-Tron Gt in Visakhapatnam? In Visakhapatnam, the insurance charges for the Audi E-Tron Gt S will be Rs 7,01,326.

What is the detailed breakup of Audi E-Tron Gt in Visakhapatnam? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Audi E-Tron Gt in Visakhapatnam: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,79,90,000, RTO - Rs. 25,68,600, Insurance - Rs. 7,01,326, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Audi E-Tron Gt in ##cityName## is Rs. 2,12,60,426.

What is the on-road price of Audi E-Tron Gt Top Model? The top model of the Audi E-Tron Gt is the Audi RS, which costs Rs. 2,42,14,711 on the road in Visakhapatnam.

What is the on road price of Audi E-Tron Gt? Audi E-Tron Gt on-road price in Visakhapatnam starts at Rs. 2,12,60,426 and goes up to Rs. 2,42,14,711. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.