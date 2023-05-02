Audi e-tron GT on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.97 Crore.
The on road price for Audi e-tron GT top variant goes up to Rs. 2.24 Crore in Surat.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Audi e-tron GT S and the most priced model is Audi e-tron GT RS.
Visit your nearest
Audi e-tron GT dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers.
Audi e-tron GT on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Audi e-tron GT is mainly compared to BMW i7 which starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr in Surat, Lexus LS which starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr in Surat and Porsche Panamera starting at Rs. 1.44 Cr in Surat.
Variants On-Road Price Audi e-tron GT S ₹ 1.97 Crore Audi e-tron GT RS ₹ 2.24 Crore
