What is the detailed breakup of Audi E-Tron Gt in New Delhi? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Audi E-Tron Gt in New Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,79,90,000, RTO - Rs. 54,000, Insurance - Rs. 4,98,000, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Audi E-Tron Gt in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,85,42,500.

What is the on road price of Audi E-Tron Gt? Audi E-Tron Gt on-road price in New Delhi starts at Rs. 1,85,42,500 and goes up to Rs. 2,11,24,500. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.