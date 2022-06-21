Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle

Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Seat Upholstery Leather

Interiors Dual Tone

Driver Armrest Yes

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes

Rear Armrest Yes

3rd Row Seats Type No

Split Rear Seat 40:20:40 split

Driver Seat Adjustment 12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Interior Colours Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl Beige

Ventilated Seats No

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Folding Rear Seat Full

Head-rests Front & Rear

Ventilated Seat Type No

Front Seatback Pockets Yes